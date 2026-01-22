Income from Islamic financing, investments and sukuk rose by Dh175 million, or 4.7 per cent, to about Dh3.9 billion, while distributions to depositors and sukuk holders increased to Dh2.3 billion from Dh2.2 billion a year earlier. The bank said this reflected its ability to sustain growth while maintaining stable, Shariah-compliant returns amid fluctuating funding costs and competitive pricing pressures.