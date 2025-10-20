Dubai Police rescue female driver after cruise control malfunction on Emirates Road

Drivers urged to perform regular vehicle checks and ensure the safety of critical systems
In a swift and professional response, Dubai Police traffic patrols rescued a female driver whose cruise control malfunctioned while traveling on Emirates Road towards Abu Dhabi.
Specialized teams arrived within minutes of the report, effectively averting a potentially serious traffic accident for the female driver and other road users.
Brigadier Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, stated that the operations room received a report about a female driver unable to control his vehicle's speed due to a malfunctioning cruise control system, causing the car to move without responding to the accelerator or brakes.
He pointed out that the traffic patrols were immediately dispatched to the location and spotted the vehicle. “They coordinated a careful escort while guiding the female driver through phone calls and direct instructions, informing her of the necessary steps to take in such situations to ensure her safety and that of others,” Bin Suwaidan added.
Bin Suwaidan noted that the patrols ensured the vehicle's safety by establishing a secure corridor both in front of and behind it, moving other vehicles out of the way to prevent potential collisions. He stated, “Thanks to their effective coordination, the female driver was able to steer the vehicle to the side of the road safely,” he added.
Moreover, Bin Suwaidan emphasized the importance of drivers remaining calm and avoiding panic if they encounter a malfunction with cruise control. He urged them to ensure their seatbelt is fastened, turn on the hazard lights and headlights, and promptly contact the emergency number (999) at the Command and Control Centre to report the situation.
Bin Suwaidan further advised motorists to shift the transmission to neutral (N), turn off the engine, and restart it immediately. If that does not resolve the issue, the driver should apply firm, constant pressure on the brakes until the vehicle comes to a complete stop. Failing that, they should gradually release the handbrake while maintaining a firm grip on the steering wheel. If all previous attempts failed, the driver should alternate shifting the transmission between neutral (N) and drive (D) to regain control. If any of these methods work before the traffic patrol arrives, the driver should safely manoeuvre the vehicle off the road.
Additionally, he urged all drivers to perform regular vehicle checks and ensure the safety of critical systems, such as brakes and cruise control, emphasizing that awareness and preventive measures are essential to prevent dangerous malfunctions.
Bin Suwaidan emphasized that the safety of drivers and road users begins with awareness and a clear understanding of how to respond in emergencies. He stressed that making the right decision at a critical moment can significantly reduce serious risks.
