Dubai Police rescue female driver after cruise control malfunction on Emirates Road

Bin Suwaidan further advised motorists to shift the transmission to neutral (N), turn off the engine, and restart it immediately. If that does not resolve the issue, the driver should apply firm, constant pressure on the brakes until the vehicle comes to a complete stop. Failing that, they should gradually release the handbrake while maintaining a firm grip on the steering wheel. If all previous attempts failed, the driver should alternate shifting the transmission between neutral (N) and drive (D) to regain control. If any of these methods work before the traffic patrol arrives, the driver should safely manoeuvre the vehicle off the road.