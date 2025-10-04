GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Abu Dhabi Police warn against mobile phone use while driving

Abu Dhabi Police use AI and smart monitoring systems to curb dangerous driving behaviours

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
3 MIN READ
Dh800 fine for using phones while driving in UAE
Dh800 fine for using phones while driving in UAE
Agency

Abu Dhabi Police have warned against the dangers of using mobile phones while driving, describing it as the most dangerous traffic violation on the roads. New research shows that distracted drivers are four times more likely to be involved in a crash than those driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

According to Major Engineer Mohammed Hamad Al Eisai, Director of the Traffic Simulation and Forecasting Branch at Abu Dhabi Police, findings from a global traffic safety study indicate that a driver distracted by a phone or any other activity is eight times more likely to crash than a fully attentive driver.

“The study reveals that phone distraction is one of the primary causes of road accidents worldwide, not just in Abu Dhabi,” Al Eisai said. He added: “When a driver uses a phone, their attention and situational awareness drop sharply, impairing their ability to react to road hazards.”

Dh800 fine and four black points

The Ministry of Interior recorded six accidents in Abu Dhabi in 2024 directly linked to phone use behind the wheel, alongside 510 other accidents caused by general driver distraction.

Under UAE Federal Traffic Law, the penalty for using a mobile phone or being otherwise distracted while driving is a Dh800 fine and four black points.

AI cameras tackle dangerous behaviour

Al Eisai said Abu Dhabi Police have taken systematic steps to combat such behaviours using artificial intelligence and automated monitoring systems. Since 2021, smart cameras equipped with AI algorithms have been deployed across the emirate’s roads to detect two major offences: not wearing seat belts and using mobile phones while driving. The technology can distinguish between drivers engaging in these violations, allowing the system to automatically issue fines.

“Seat belt and phone-use violations are among the most serious because of their direct link to injuries and fatalities,” he explained. “Our research found that nearly 80 per cent of accident victims were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.” He added that enforcing seat belt compliance can significantly reduce traffic casualties, lower the risk of severe injury, and encourage safer driving habits.

Road safety strategy and operational measures

Al Eisai highlighted that Abu Dhabi Police’s road safety strategy is renewed every five years, adapting to evolving traffic behaviours and technological advances. He pointed to the integration of AI, real-time surveillance, and proactive awareness campaigns as key pillars of the emirate’s approach to traffic safety.

Explaining the operational side, he said the Operations Room serves as the central hub for managing accident reports. It receives alerts through emergency calls or live camera feeds and deploys the nearest patrols via GPS tracking systems. Depending on the severity of the incident, police coordinate with ambulance and civil defense teams to ensure a swift response. The time between receiving a report and the arrival of patrols is tracked as a response-time indicator for both traffic and criminal incidents.

Public awareness

Abu Dhabi Police have coupled enforcement with education, launching public campaigns to encourage safer driving habits. The department urged motorists to stay fully focused on the road, avoid all distractions—including mobile phones—and never stop in the middle of the road, regardless of the reason. In cases where a vehicle cannot be moved, drivers are instructed to call 999 (Command and Control Center) for immediate assistance.

“Attention and anticipation are the keys to avoiding road surprises,” a statement from the Traffic and Patrols Directorate said. “A moment of distraction can result in tragic outcomes, serious injury, death, or legal liability.”

Related Topics:
crimeUAE traffic finesAbu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dh1,000 fine for not stopping at school bus ‘STOP’ arm

Dh1,000 fine for not stopping at school bus ‘STOP’ arm

1m read
UAE: Dh400 fine, 4 black points for unsafe road entry

UAE: Dh400 fine, 4 black points for unsafe road entry

1m read
Abu Dhabi Police urge drivers to avoid stopping on roads during emergencies

UAE warns drivers: Illegal road stops can cost Dh1,000

2m read
The new traffic law - Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2024 aims to reduce pedestrian fatalities, with stricter enforcement for crossing from undesignated areas.

Dh10,000 traffic fine for this common road mistake

2m read