UAE traffic alert: Dubai police warn drivers after accident on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road

Dubai Police are urging the public to be careful and drive safely
Dubai: A traffic accident on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road has created significant delays for commuters this morning, bringing traffic to a crawl in the direction of Abu Dhabi after the Dubai-Al Ain Bridge.
Dubai Police took to social media to warn drivers of the pileup, urging caution in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
In a separate post on X, police also reminded drivers about minimum speed limits. The post pointed out that slow drivers can become obstacles, creating a hazard for others on the road.
Dubai Police have warned motorists against the dangerous habit of drivers slowing down or stopping to watch accident scenes, a practice officials say not only disrupts traffic but also endangers lives and delays emergency response.
Police noted that crowding around accident locations often worsens injuries and delays rescue efforts. Curious drivers, officials said, frequently reduce speed or stop abruptly, triggering traffic jams and secondary collisions.
Dubai Police urged motorists to maintain safe driving practices, including keeping a proper distance between vehicles, adhering to speed limits, and signaling before changing lanes.
