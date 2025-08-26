UAE traffic alert: Dubai police warn drivers after accident on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road

Dubai : A traffic accident on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road has created significant delays for commuters this morning, bringing traffic to a crawl in the direction of Abu Dhabi after the Dubai-Al Ain Bridge.

In a separate post on X, police also reminded drivers about minimum speed limits. The post pointed out that slow drivers can become obstacles, creating a hazard for others on the road.

Dubai Police have warned motorists against the dangerous habit of drivers slowing down or stopping to watch accident scenes , a practice officials say not only disrupts traffic but also endangers lives and delays emergency response.

