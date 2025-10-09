It’s a big responsibility, says Shubman Gill on Team India captaincy

Since making his international debut in 2019, Gill has racked up 6,177 runs in 153 innings across formats, averaging 45.08 with 18 centuries and 26 fifties, including a highest score of 269. Now finding rhythm as a number four batter in Test cricket, the next frontier for the right-hander is to bring that same consistency and firepower to T20Is.

“Physically, I usually feel fine, but mental fatigue does creep in at times,” he admitted. “With constant cricket and high expectations — not just from others but from myself — it can be challenging. Playing across all formats and delivering consistently is not easy, but if I want to win ICC titles for India, this is the challenge I must embrace.”

With a drawn series in England (2-2) and a notable Test victory in Ahmedabad, the “Gill era” in Tests has begun on a promising note. Notably, this transition comes in the absence Rohit, Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin, all of whom have retired from the longer format. Alongside KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja, Gill now forms a strong core of India’s batting line-up.

Gill expressed his gratitude for having seasoned campaigners like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli by his side during his first ODI assignment as captain. He credited Rohit for instilling a sense of calm and camaraderie. “The experience both Rohit bhai and Virat bhai bring is unmatched. Very few players have won as many matches for India as they have. Their skills, qualities, and sheer experience are rare not just in India, but globally,” he added.

Dubai: As Team India gears up for their second Test against the West Indies in New Delhi, skipper Shubman Gill acknowledged the immense responsibility of leading the national side. Recently appointed as India’s One-Day International (ODI) captain in place of Rohit Sharma for the upcoming series against Australia, Gill shared his thoughts on stepping into the new role. “Yes, the announcement came during a Test match, but I was informed a little earlier,” Gill said. “It’s definitely a big responsibility and an even greater honour. I’m incredibly excited to lead my country in this format. The last few months have been thrilling for me.”

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.