It’s a big responsibility, says Shubman Gill on Team India captaincy

Gill says Kohli, Rohit are among few players with so much skill, quality and experience
Dubai: As Team India gears up for their second Test against the West Indies in New Delhi, skipper Shubman Gill acknowledged the immense responsibility of leading the national side. Recently appointed as India’s One-Day International (ODI) captain in place of Rohit Sharma for the upcoming series against Australia, Gill shared his thoughts on stepping into the new role. “Yes, the announcement came during a Test match, but I was informed a little earlier,” Gill said. “It’s definitely a big responsibility and an even greater honour. I’m incredibly excited to lead my country in this format. The last few months have been thrilling for me.”
Looking ahead, Gill emphasised the importance of staying grounded. “I’m focused on the future and prefer not to dwell too much on past achievements — either mine or the team’s. My goal is to keep moving forward and win everything that lies ahead.”
Gill expressed his gratitude for having seasoned campaigners like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli by his side during his first ODI assignment as captain. He credited Rohit for instilling a sense of calm and camaraderie. “The experience both Rohit bhai and Virat bhai bring is unmatched. Very few players have won as many matches for India as they have. Their skills, qualities, and sheer experience are rare not just in India, but globally,” he added.
With a drawn series in England (2-2) and a notable Test victory in Ahmedabad, the “Gill era” in Tests has begun on a promising note. Notably, this transition comes in the absence Rohit, Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin, all of whom have retired from the longer format. Alongside KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja, Gill now forms a strong core of India’s batting line-up.
In ODIs, Gill has been exceptional — amassing 2,775 runs in 55 innings at an average of 59.04 and a strike rate of 99.56, including eight centuries and 15 half-centuries. His highest score in the format is an explosive 208.
However, Gill acknowledged the toll that modern-day cricket can take, especially on the mental side.
“Physically, I usually feel fine, but mental fatigue does creep in at times,” he admitted. “With constant cricket and high expectations — not just from others but from myself — it can be challenging. Playing across all formats and delivering consistently is not easy, but if I want to win ICC titles for India, this is the challenge I must embrace.”
Since making his international debut in 2019, Gill has racked up 6,177 runs in 153 innings across formats, averaging 45.08 with 18 centuries and 26 fifties, including a highest score of 269. Now finding rhythm as a number four batter in Test cricket, the next frontier for the right-hander is to bring that same consistency and firepower to T20Is.
