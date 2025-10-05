Shubman Gill targets World Cup glory after leadership role in ODIs

“It’s hard to put into words. This state holds a special place in my heart. From captaining my IPL team here to finding out I would be India’s Test captain while in Ahmedabad, and now leading the team in a home Test — it’s all come together at this venue. It means a lot to me,” Gill said.

Gill also shared a personal moment of reflection, paying tribute to Ahmedabad — a city that has become deeply significant in his cricketing journey. Just minutes before his ODI captaincy was officially announced, he led India to a win in his first home Test as captain against the West Indies at the same venue. Ahmedabad is also the home base of the Gujarat Titans, the IPL franchise he leads.

Reflecting on the honour of his new role, Gill shared his pride in leading the national team in a format where India has long been a dominant force. “It’s the biggest honour to captain your country in ODIs. Leading a team that has achieved so much already fills me with immense pride, and I hope I can live up to the expectations,” he added.

Speaking to bcci.tv, Gill expressed his ambition to build momentum over the next two years leading up to the 2027 World Cup, which will be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. “We have around 20 ODIs before the World Cup, and obviously the ultimate goal is to win it in South Africa. Every match we play, every player we try, will be with that goal in mind. Hopefully, we’ll be fully prepared by the time we get there and ready to bring the trophy home,” Gill said.

