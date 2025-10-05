No handshakes during India vs Pakistan Women’s World Cup match

Fatima Sana expressed confidence in her team’s approach, despite Pakistan’s winless ODI record against India in women’s cricket. “We’ve decided to bowl first; the pitch looks like it has some moisture. We’ve made one change. The team is confident — hopefully, we can put in a better performance today. Anything under 250 should be a chaseable target.”

Harmanpreet announced one change in the Indian lineup — Renuka Singh Thakur replacing the injured Amanjot Kaur. “We had a good series here before the World Cup. The team is in a positive mindset, and we’re eager to perform well. Unfortunately, Amanjot isn’t fully fit, so Renuka Thakur comes in. The team has gelled well and we’re looking forward to the contest.”

The tensions echoed the recently concluded men’s Asia Cup, which was fraught with off-field drama between the two nations. That tournament saw Suryakumar Yadav’s Indian team decline to shake hands with Pakistan, citing ongoing political tensions. The situation culminated on the final day, when the Indian team chose not to receive the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, head of the ACC and PCB, instead celebrating on the podium without the silverware.

Dubai: It came as no surprise when India and Pakistan stepped out for the toss in their ICC Women’s World Cup clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo — the much-discussed “no-handshake” saga between the two rivals continued. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur pointedly avoided any interaction with her Pakistani counterpart, Fatima Sana, before the match.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.