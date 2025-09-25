Smriti Mandhana has that slow, lazy elegance like Damien Martyn: Shubman Gill

Gill acknowledged the consistency with which Mandhana has delivered at the highest level, especially under expectations. “She’s been doing incredibly well to keep up with expectations. I wouldn’t give her any advice — just tell her to be herself and continue doing what she’s doing,” he added.

In World Cup matches, she has made 559 runs in 16 innings at an average of 37.26, including two centuries and three fifties. However, her knockout record remains an area for improvement — she has scored only six runs combined in the semi-final and final of the 2017 edition.

She was the standout performer in the recent home series against Australia, finishing as the leading run-scorer with 300 runs in three matches at an average of 100.00. She notched up two centuries and a fifty in the series. In the final ODI, Mandhana smashed a 50-ball century, breaking Virat Kohli’s record to register the fastest ODI century by an Indian — across both men’s and women’s cricket.

Martyn, known for his smooth strokeplay, represented Australia from 1992 to 2006. In 279 matches and 295 innings across formats, he scored 9,872 runs at an average of 42.92, including 18 centuries and 61 fifties. He was part of Australia’s World Cup-winning squads in 1999 and 2003, and famously scored an unbeaten 88 in the 2003 final against India.

