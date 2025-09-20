Smriti Mandhana breaks Virat Kohli’s 12-year old record

Australia exploited the lightning-fast outfield and India’s misfields, erratic bowling, and questionable field placements, amassing 60 fours and five sixes in their innings. With nearly one boundary every four balls, Australia posted 412/7, their highest-ever ODI total against India, and came close to breaking the all-time record for the highest team score in women’s ODIs — only denied by a dramatic late collapse.

This was Mandhana’s fourth century of the calendar year and the second instance in her career of scoring back-to-back ODI centuries — a feat no other Indian has achieved twice. She now has 13 ODI tons, tying her with Suzie Bates for the second-most in women’s ODIs, just two behind Lanning’s 15. In the previous match, she had hammered 117 off 91 balls, leading India to a 102-run win.

With this whirlwind knock, Mandhana broke a 12-year-old record held by Virat Kohli, who had scored a century off 52 deliveries against Australia in Jaipur in 2013. Her knock also became the fastest ODI century by an Indian, and the second-fastest overall in women’s ODIs, behind only Meg Lanning’s 45-ball ton against New Zealand in 2012.

