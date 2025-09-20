Smriti Mandhana breaks Virat Kohli’s 12-year old record

Indian opener smashes a 50-ball century against Australia
Dubai: India’s Smriti Mandhana lit up the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday with a sensational century off just 50 balls, setting a new benchmark in Indian cricket during the final ODI of the three-match series against Australia.
With this whirlwind knock, Mandhana broke a 12-year-old record held by Virat Kohli, who had scored a century off 52 deliveries against Australia in Jaipur in 2013. Her knock also became the fastest ODI century by an Indian, and the second-fastest overall in women’s ODIs, behind only Meg Lanning’s 45-ball ton against New Zealand in 2012.
Chasing a mammoth 413-run target, Mandhana delivered a batting masterclass, eclipsing Beth Mooney’s earlier heroics in the same match. Mooney had scored a scintillating 100 in just 57 balls, matching Karen Rolton’s record for the joint second-fastest century in women’s ODIs — a position she held for only a few hours before Mandhana’s explosive innings.
This was Mandhana’s fourth century of the calendar year and the second instance in her career of scoring back-to-back ODI centuries — a feat no other Indian has achieved twice. She now has 13 ODI tons, tying her with Suzie Bates for the second-most in women’s ODIs, just two behind Lanning’s 15. In the previous match, she had hammered 117 off 91 balls, leading India to a 102-run win.
Despite Mooney’s early fireworks, the final ODI saw India’s bowlers struggle as Australia bounced back from a disappointing second match. Openers Alyssa Healy (30 off 18) and Georgia Voll (81 off 68) laid the foundation, followed by Ellyse Perry’s composed 68 off 72, setting the stage for Mooney’s onslaught.
India’s bowling attack was severely punished, with Arundhati Reddy conceding 86 runs in 8.5 overs — the second-most by an Indian in women’s ODIs — despite picking up three wickets. Renuka Singh gave away 79 runs in her nine overs, the third-most for India, while taking two wickets.
Australia exploited the lightning-fast outfield and India’s misfields, erratic bowling, and questionable field placements, amassing 60 fours and five sixes in their innings. With nearly one boundary every four balls, Australia posted 412/7, their highest-ever ODI total against India, and came close to breaking the all-time record for the highest team score in women’s ODIs — only denied by a dramatic late collapse.
With the series tied at 1-1, the final ODI turned into a high-scoring thriller, etched into history books thanks to Mandhana’s record-breaking brilliance and the sheer firepower from both teams.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox