Injury scare for India as Arundhati Reddy taken off on wheel-chair

Indian pacer sustains a worrying injury during a warm-up match against England
Dubai: India have been dealt a significant injury concern just days before the Women’s World Cup, with pacer Arundhati Reddy sustaining a worrying injury during a warm-up match against England.
The game, held at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, saw Reddy leave the field in a wheelchair after an awkward fall in the 13th over.
The incident occurred when Reddy attempted a return catch off England captain Heather Knight. In the process, she landed awkwardly on her left leg and collapsed to the ground in visible pain. Medical personnel responded immediately and, after an on-field assessment, escorted her off in a wheelchair.
At the time of the injury, Reddy was in the middle of her fifth over and had already made an impact by dismissing Amy Jones earlier in the innings. While her availability for the World Cup remains uncertain, it is confirmed that she will miss the remainder of the warm-up match.
India are set to kick off their World Cup campaign on September 30 against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. With just five days to go, Reddy’s injury could not have come at a worse time for the team.
The squad’s pace bowling department includes Renuka Singh Thakur and Kranti Gaud as specialist seamers, with Amanjot Kaur providing additional support as a pace-bowling all-rounder.
Team management will be hoping the injury is not serious, but initial signs are concerning, as Reddy was unable to walk unaided after the fall.
