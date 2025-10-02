Bangladesh beat Pakistan to start strong in Women’s World Cup

Nigar Sultana’s side secure seven-wicket win to begin campaign on a high
Dubai: Bangladesh made light work of their 130-run chase, securing a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in their ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 opener at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on Thursday.
Chasing a modest target, Bangladesh faced early hiccups as Diana Baig struck twice — removing Fargana Hoque LBW and then dismissing Sharmin Akhter shortly after the powerplay. With two quick wickets, Pakistan saw a glimmer of hope while defending their low total.
However, that momentum was short-lived. Captain Nigar Sultana and Rubya Haider steadied the innings with a composed 50-run partnership. Haider was especially impressive, anchoring the chase with an unbeaten half-century. Although Fatima Sana managed to break the stand, Bangladesh were already well within reach and crossed the finish line with composure and confidence.
Earlier in the day, Bangladesh’s bowlers produced a clinical performance to dismiss Pakistan for just 129. Shorna Akter was the standout, finishing with exceptional figures of 3 for 5.
The tone was set early by Marufa Akter, who struck twice in the powerplay with two sharp in-swingers to remove Omaima Sohail and Sidra Amin. Nahida Akter then tightened the screws further, dismissing both Muneeba Ali and Rameen Shamim — the latter top-scoring for Pakistan with 23 — in a tidy two-over burst.
Rabiya Khan joined the party by trapping Sidra Nawaz LBW, reducing Pakistan to a precarious position with half the side back in the pavilion. Despite a brief fightback from skipper Fatima Sana, who scored 22, Fahima Khatun ended her resistance. Shorna Akter cleaned up the tail with three late wickets, ensuring Pakistan were bowled out for 129.
Bangladesh’s all-round display marked a strong start to their World Cup campaign. They now face a sterner challenge against England on October 7, while Pakistan will aim to bounce back against hosts India on October 5.
