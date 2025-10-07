The premier, who arrived in Malaysia on October 5 for a three-day official visit, a ttended the ceremony on Monday at IIUM’s Kuala Lumpur campus, where he described the honour as a “great privilege”, according to Dawn.com.

Reflecting on his four-decade career in public service, Shehbaz said: “For over forty years, I devoted my humble services to the people of Punjab as their public servant, and now, as prime minister, I have tried my best to serve with sincerity and unwavering commitment.” He expressed hope that his visit would “further strengthen academic collaboration between IIUM and Pakistan’s leading universities.”

He also praised Malaysia’s young population, saying it was the duty of leaders to “provide them the right platforms to serve suffering humanity with compassion and commitment.” Shehbaz recited verses of Allama Iqbal, expressing his wish for IIUM’s continued success and for “greater unity, brotherhood and close coordination” between Pakistan and Malaysia.

