Qasr Al Watan marks Eid Al Etihad with cultural performances and light show

Expect musical performances, traditional Ayala dances, and the Falcon Experience
The UAE is gearing up for its 54th Eid Al Etihad, this year under the theme 'United'—a nod to the shared sense of belonging that makes this country truly feel like home. And there’s no better place to celebrate than Qasr Al Watan, the majestic Presidential Palace landmark that perfectly embodies the UAE’s heritage, values, and visionary future.
This Eid, Qasr Al Watan is rolling out the red carpet with a special program that brings the nation’s story to life. Expect musical performances, traditional Ayala dances, and the Falcon Experience—not to mention the warm embrace of Emirati hospitality with a traditional majlis serving dates and Arabic coffee. It’s a feast for the senses and the soul.
From the moment you arrive, the Palace impresses. Its grand white façade, intricately designed architecture, and beautifully landscaped gardens immediately transport you into a world of Arabian artistry. Pride and celebration fill the air as visitors soak in the spirit of unity and national pride.
Step inside and dive into the UAE’s rich cultural tapestry. The Qasr Al Watan Library offers a treasure trove documenting the nation’s political, social, and cultural journey—a space honoring the founders’ legacy and the vision guiding the country today. Meanwhile, the House of Knowledge hosts the Golden Ink: A Journey Through Arabic and Islamic Manuscripts exhibition, showcasing rare manuscripts, dazzling calligraphy, and Islamic scholarship that have shaped global knowledge and culture.
For experiences with a little extra flair, mark your calendar:
5:45 PM daily – the Horse Marshal display pays tribute to the UAE’s equestrian heritage.
Military music show – every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 4:00 PM, the Palace grounds come alive with stirring melodies of pride and unity.
Palace in motion – daily at 6:30 PM, this breathtaking light and sound show projects the UAE’s past, present, and future across the grand façade, leaving a lasting memory.
