UAE weather update: Fair to partly cloudy skies as overnight humidity increases

Sea conditions in both the Arabian Gulf, Oman Sea are expected to remain slight this week
Dubai: The UAE is set for a week of continued warm temperatures and rising overnight humidity, with forecasters indicating a slight chance of light rainfall over western and coastal areas by the end of the week.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Tuesday reported conditions are expected to remain fair to partly cloudy across the Emirates, with a noticeable temperature range between 18°C and 31°C in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
For today, Tuesday, Dubai is forecast to reach a maximum of 31°C with a low of 18°C, while the capital, Abu Dhabi, will see a high of 30°C and a low of 18°C. Winds across the country are expected to be light to moderate, generally southeasterly to north-easterly, with speeds of 10-20 km/h, occasionally reaching 30 km/h in some areas. Humidity is currently higher in the capital, registering at 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi compared to 70 per cent in Dubai.
Moving into Wednesday, skies will be partly cloudy, with cloud cover increasing across western districts as the day progresses. The overnight period will see humidity rise again, increasing the potential for mist or light fog to form by early Thursday morning. Winds will shift to light to moderate north-easterlies, picking up speed over exposed areas.
The NCM's outlook for Thursday suggests partly cloudy to cloudy conditions, elevating the chance of light, patchy rain over western and coastal areas should the cloud layer thicken. The recurrence of overnight humidity means inland and coastal regions may again experience early morning fog or light fog. Winds will remain light to moderate, oscillating between south-easterly and north-easterly.
By Friday, the forecast returns to fair to partly cloudy skies, with low clouds possibly appearing over the islands and some parts of the western region during the morning. Temperatures are expected to edge up slightly, and the cycle of rising overnight humidity will continue. Throughout the week, sea conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to remain slight, according to the NCM.
