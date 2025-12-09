UAE weather update: Fair to partly cloudy skies as overnight humidity increases

For today, Tuesday, Dubai is forecast to reach a maximum of 31°C with a low of 18°C, while the capital, Abu Dhabi, will see a high of 30°C and a low of 18°C. Winds across the country are expected to be light to moderate, generally southeasterly to north-easterly, with speeds of 10-20 km/h, occasionally reaching 30 km/h in some areas. Humidity is currently higher in the capital, registering at 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi compared to 70 per cent in Dubai.