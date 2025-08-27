Dubai: UAE employees have increased their use of AI tools – so much so, the UAE has the second highest adoption rate for this in the world after India, according to new data from LinkedIn. In India, adoption rates among professionals is running at 85%.

In fact, ‘73% of professionals describe learning new AI skills as ‘having a second job’’, according to the LinkedIn report. Even with the effort being put in, 61% still feel ‘they are not yet leveraging AI to its fullest potential at work’.

Clearly, UAE professionals are getting the hang of using AI services through ChatGPT and other platforms for their everyday needs. Plus, latest smartphone models from Samsung, Honor, Apple and others have topped up their AI features. And that’s sparked off wider usage, whether it’s to improve workplace productivity or daily life needs.

“This is especially true for those starting out, with 74% saying relationships are more critical than ever for early-career success,” the report finds. “The impact is real: one in three UAE professionals have landed a job or advanced their career thanks to support from their network.”

