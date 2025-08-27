GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

UAE professionals 'second highest' in world using AI tools: LinkedIn poll

UAE employees now see learning AI as being in a 'second job'

Last updated:
Manoj Nair, Business Editor
3 MIN READ
AI skills are the in-thing when it comes to getting ahead in jobs. And even when it comes to getting a job.
AI skills are the in-thing when it comes to getting ahead in jobs. And even when it comes to getting a job.
Shutterstock

Dubai: UAE employees have increased their use of AI tools – so much so, the UAE has the second highest adoption rate for this in the world after India, according to new data from LinkedIn. In India, adoption rates among professionals is running at 85%.  

So, in 12 months, 80% of UAE professionals use AI tools ‘regularly’, according to the LinkedIn findings, up from 56% in 2024.

Saudi Arabia is third with 77%, ahead of Brazil (76%) and Singapore (72%).

“UAE professionals are working hard to stay ahead of the curve, often learning AI skills on their own time and dime,” said Ali Matar, EMEA Growth Markets Leader at LinkedIn. “This rapid shift brings pressure, but it also reflects a real hunger for growth.”

Clearly, UAE professionals are getting the hang of using AI services through ChatGPT and other platforms for their everyday needs. Plus, latest smartphone models from Samsung, Honor, Apple and others have topped up their AI features. And that’s sparked off wider usage, whether it’s to improve workplace productivity or daily life needs.   

Signing up for AI

More than three-quarters of UAE professionals feel optimistic about ‘how AI can enhance their daily work’. And 81% ‘enjoy’ experimenting with AI and learning new skills.

Plus, 73% of professionals use AI ‘more frequently and confidently than they did just a year ago’.

Workforces are getting comfortable with AI tools that they have access to, even amidst other reports that suggest AI options are impacting on new hiring.

‘Second job’

For those already in jobs, having AI around means they need to keep constantly plugged into updating their skills and knowledge of it.

In fact, ‘73% of professionals describe learning new AI skills as ‘having a second job’’, according to the LinkedIn report. Even with the effort being put in, 61% still feel ‘they are not yet leveraging AI to its fullest potential at work’.

But the need to upskills remains strong- nearly three-quarters invest time and resources by using free tools (73%) and employer-led training (68%) to come up to speed on AI.

 “But the pace of change is creating pressure: 48.4% feel mounting expectations and 65% feel pushed to use AI in more advanced and creative ways,” the LinkedIn report adds.  

According to Matar, “In moments of change, people naturally turn to their networks - not just for advice, but for reassurance, shared experience, and support that AI can’t offer.

“That human connection is what helps build confidence and momentum as they navigate the new world of work.”

Still no beating the ‘human connection’

Even when busy updating their AI skillsets, UAE professionals – as many as 85% of them in the survey - say ‘trusted colleagues’ offer insights AI can’t. And 82% believe personal connections carry more weight in hiring than qualifications.

“This is especially true for those starting out, with 74% saying relationships are more critical than ever for early-career success,” the report finds. “The impact is real: one in three UAE professionals have landed a job or advanced their career thanks to support from their network.”

Manoj Nair
Manoj NairBusiness Editor
Manoj Nair, the Gulf News Business Editor, is an expert on property and gold in the UAE and wider region, and these days he is also keeping an eye on stocks as well. Manoj cares a lot for luxury brands and what make them tick, as well as keep close watch on whatever changes the retail industry goes through, whether on the grand scale or incremental. He’s been with Gulf News for 30 years, having started as a Business Reporter. When not into financial journalism, Manoj prefers to see as much of 1950s-1980s Bollywood movies. He reckons the combo is as exciting as it gets, though many will vehemently disagree.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE jobsUAE economy

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

AI tools have given the world a glimpse of AI’s power to automate tasks once thought uniquely human: writing, coding, customer support, even decision-making.

AI is reshaping jobs — academia must keep pace

4m read
How to spot fake job scams in Dubai, the risks they pose, and how to report them safely through Dubai Police’s eCrime platform.

How to tell if your UAE job offer is fake

3m read
Gafoor, wearing a black t-shirt and light sandy beige pants, smiles and gives a thumbs-up alongside well-wishers by the KSRTC bus bearing a warm welcome banner.

‘Real Gafoor’ aids jobseekers, leaves UAE after 51 yrs

5m read
Confidence about landing a job and with a salary hike has never been higher among the Saudi workforce.

Saudi Arabia sets new skill-based work visa system

2m read