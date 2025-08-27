UAE employees now see learning AI as being in a 'second job'
Dubai: UAE employees have increased their use of AI tools – so much so, the UAE has the second highest adoption rate for this in the world after India, according to new data from LinkedIn. In India, adoption rates among professionals is running at 85%.
So, in 12 months, 80% of UAE professionals use AI tools ‘regularly’, according to the LinkedIn findings, up from 56% in 2024.
Saudi Arabia is third with 77%, ahead of Brazil (76%) and Singapore (72%).
“UAE professionals are working hard to stay ahead of the curve, often learning AI skills on their own time and dime,” said Ali Matar, EMEA Growth Markets Leader at LinkedIn. “This rapid shift brings pressure, but it also reflects a real hunger for growth.”
Clearly, UAE professionals are getting the hang of using AI services through ChatGPT and other platforms for their everyday needs. Plus, latest smartphone models from Samsung, Honor, Apple and others have topped up their AI features. And that’s sparked off wider usage, whether it’s to improve workplace productivity or daily life needs.
More than three-quarters of UAE professionals feel optimistic about ‘how AI can enhance their daily work’. And 81% ‘enjoy’ experimenting with AI and learning new skills.
Plus, 73% of professionals use AI ‘more frequently and confidently than they did just a year ago’.
Workforces are getting comfortable with AI tools that they have access to, even amidst other reports that suggest AI options are impacting on new hiring.
For those already in jobs, having AI around means they need to keep constantly plugged into updating their skills and knowledge of it.
In fact, ‘73% of professionals describe learning new AI skills as ‘having a second job’’, according to the LinkedIn report. Even with the effort being put in, 61% still feel ‘they are not yet leveraging AI to its fullest potential at work’.
But the need to upskills remains strong- nearly three-quarters invest time and resources by using free tools (73%) and employer-led training (68%) to come up to speed on AI.
“But the pace of change is creating pressure: 48.4% feel mounting expectations and 65% feel pushed to use AI in more advanced and creative ways,” the LinkedIn report adds.
According to Matar, “In moments of change, people naturally turn to their networks - not just for advice, but for reassurance, shared experience, and support that AI can’t offer.
“That human connection is what helps build confidence and momentum as they navigate the new world of work.”
Even when busy updating their AI skillsets, UAE professionals – as many as 85% of them in the survey - say ‘trusted colleagues’ offer insights AI can’t. And 82% believe personal connections carry more weight in hiring than qualifications.
“This is especially true for those starting out, with 74% saying relationships are more critical than ever for early-career success,” the report finds. “The impact is real: one in three UAE professionals have landed a job or advanced their career thanks to support from their network.”
