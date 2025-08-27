DFM-listed Unikai's stock has seen a significant rise in last 30 days
Dubai: The DFM-listed dairy company Unikai has removed the 49% ceiling on shareholding allowed to GCC investors. From now on, they are eligible to go all the way up to 100% in Unikai, whose brands have a fair share of the UAE market for milk, yoghurt and frozen desserts.
Starting today (August 27), the 49% limit no longer exists. More listed companies in the UAE now allow up to 100% shareholding by GCC or foreign nationals. For instance, the foreign shareholding in Lulu Retail is now at over 76%.
The Unikai share has in the last 30 days seen an over 10% increase to Dh6.8. For the year-to-date, it's still down by 8.97%.
In the second quarter, the company recorded an increase in net profit to Dh8 million from Dh4.9 million.
Fund inflows into UAE stocks from the GCC and overseas have been on the up and and up since the start of the year.
