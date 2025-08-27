Starting today (August 27), the 49% limit no longer exists. More listed companies in the UAE now allow up to 100% shareholding by GCC or foreign nationals. For instance, the foreign shareholding in Lulu Retail is now at over 76%.

Dubai: The DFM-listed dairy company Unikai has removed the 49% ceiling on shareholding allowed to GCC investors. From now on, they are eligible to go all the way up to 100% in Unikai, whose brands have a fair share of the UAE market for milk, yoghurt and frozen desserts.

