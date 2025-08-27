GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

Dubai food company Unikai removes 49% GCC shareholding limit

DFM-listed Unikai's stock has seen a significant rise in last 30 days

Last updated:
Manoj Nair, Business Editor
1 MIN READ
More UAE stocks are removing the upper limits on GCC and foreign ownerships. Unikai is the latest to join in.
More UAE stocks are removing the upper limits on GCC and foreign ownerships. Unikai is the latest to join in.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: The DFM-listed dairy company Unikai has removed the 49% ceiling on shareholding allowed to GCC investors. From now on, they are eligible to go all the way up to 100% in Unikai, whose brands have a fair share of the UAE market for milk, yoghurt and frozen desserts.

Starting today (August 27), the 49% limit no longer exists. More listed companies in the UAE now allow up to 100% shareholding by GCC or foreign nationals. For instance, the foreign shareholding in Lulu Retail is now at over 76%.

The Unikai share has in the last 30 days seen an over 10% increase to Dh6.8. For the year-to-date, it's still down by 8.97%.

In the second quarter, the company recorded an increase in net profit to Dh8 million from Dh4.9 million.

Fund inflows into UAE stocks from the GCC and overseas have been on the up and and up since the start of the year.

Manoj Nair
Manoj NairBusiness Editor
Manoj Nair, the Gulf News Business Editor, is an expert on property and gold in the UAE and wider region, and these days he is also keeping an eye on stocks as well. Manoj cares a lot for luxury brands and what make them tick, as well as keep close watch on whatever changes the retail industry goes through, whether on the grand scale or incremental. He’s been with Gulf News for 30 years, having started as a Business Reporter. When not into financial journalism, Manoj prefers to see as much of 1950s-1980s Bollywood movies. He reckons the combo is as exciting as it gets, though many will vehemently disagree.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai Financial Market (DFM)

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Lulu Retail kept opening new hypermarkets and is making more from ecommerce sales and private label business. Can its share price push higher?

Will Lulu share rise on higher dividend? Tabreed's did

2m read
Lulu Retail and Spinneys have just revealed sold H1-2025 results. Value chasing investors will be taking notice.

Can Lulu, Spinneys’ share prices pick up pace?

3m read
Lulu kept adding new hypermarket and budget store locations in H1-2025. There were gains from ecommerce sales too.

Lulu Retail to pay Dh361.5 million as H1-2025 dividend

2m read
From security to manager: LuLu staff earns degree

From security to manager: LuLu staff earns degree

1m read