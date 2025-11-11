Lulu Retail Q3 profit up 2.4% to $36 million on steady sales, revenue hits $1.89 billion

During the third quarter alone, Lulu opened six new stores – one hypermarket, three express, and two mini markets – across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. This brought total openings in the first nine months of 2025 to 13, with three more stores launched in October and four additional outlets planned before year-end, bringing the total to 20. Lulu, the largest pan-GCC full-line retailer, said its revised three-year expansion plan includes 50 new store openings, to be distributed roughly equally across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other GCC markets.