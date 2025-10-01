Retail giant Lulu opens 70th store in Saudi Arabia, expanding reach to Taif

Store features six self-checkout counters, 500 parking spaces, and an upgraded food court
Dubai: Lulu Group, the UAE-based retail powerhouse, has opened its 70th hypermarket in Saudi Arabia, marking a milestone in its aggressive expansion strategy across the Kingdom.
The new Lulu Hypermarket in Taif — inaugurated by Taif Mayor Abdullah bin Khamis Al Zaidi alongside UAE and Indian diplomats — spans nearly 196,000 square feet and offers an array of services from groceries and electronics to fashion, beauty, and dining.
“This new hypermarket is designed to enhance the shopping experience for the people of Taif while contributing to local economic development and providing employment opportunities for the community,” said Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group.
The store features six self-checkout counters, 500 parking spaces, and an upgraded food court, underscoring Lulu’s effort to modernise retail in secondary Saudi cities. The launch was accompanied by special promotional offers across multiple categories.
During the ceremony, Yusuffali M.A. also honoured Lulu Saudi staff behind a Guinness World Record–winning shattered glass artwork created for Saudi National Day — a tribute to the Kingdom that has become emblematic of the group’s integration into local culture.
Senior Lulu executives, including Executive Director Ashraf Ali M.A., and Director of Lulu KSA Mohamed Haris Puthiyaveettil, joined the inauguration alongside regional officials.
