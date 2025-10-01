GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Retail

Retail giant Lulu opens 70th store in Saudi Arabia, expanding reach to Taif

Store features six self-checkout counters, 500 parking spaces, and an upgraded food court

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
The new Lulu Hypermarket in Taif spans nearly 196,000 square feet and offers an array of services.
The new Lulu Hypermarket in Taif spans nearly 196,000 square feet and offers an array of services.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Lulu Group, the UAE-based retail powerhouse, has opened its 70th hypermarket in Saudi Arabia, marking a milestone in its aggressive expansion strategy across the Kingdom.

The new Lulu Hypermarket in Taif — inaugurated by Taif Mayor Abdullah bin Khamis Al Zaidi alongside UAE and Indian diplomats — spans nearly 196,000 square feet and offers an array of services from groceries and electronics to fashion, beauty, and dining.

“This new hypermarket is designed to enhance the shopping experience for the people of Taif while contributing to local economic development and providing employment opportunities for the community,” said Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group.

The store features six self-checkout counters, 500 parking spaces, and an upgraded food court, underscoring Lulu’s effort to modernise retail in secondary Saudi cities. The launch was accompanied by special promotional offers across multiple categories.

During the ceremony, Yusuffali M.A. also honoured Lulu Saudi staff behind a Guinness World Record–winning shattered glass artwork created for Saudi National Day — a tribute to the Kingdom that has become emblematic of the group’s integration into local culture.

Senior Lulu executives, including Executive Director Ashraf Ali M.A., and Director of Lulu KSA Mohamed Haris Puthiyaveettil, joined the inauguration alongside regional officials.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Australian PM visits LuLu Hypermarket in Abu Dhabi

Australian PM visits LuLu Hypermarket in Abu Dhabi

2m read
Saudi Arabia's Cenomi has more flagship shopping and lifestyle destinations coming through the project pipeline. Two of them should be ready in second-half 2025.

Al-Futtaim buys half of Saudi retailer for $670m

2m read
Lulu & Positive Zero to boost UAE sustainability drive

Lulu & Positive Zero to boost UAE sustainability drive

2m read
Projects such as the New Murabba Stadium will create a new generation of high-traffic visitor destinations in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia's mall owners need to change their focus

2m read