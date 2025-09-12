Lulu powers UAE’s sustainability drive with solar energy rollout in Dubai

Partnering with Positive Zero, solar rooftop systems installed across key Lulu facilities
Dubai: In a major step towards advancing the UAE’s green energy transition, Lulu has implemented solar power systems across several key facilities in Dubai, the plant will be operated and maintained by a partnership with Positive Zero. This initiative underscores Lulu’s commitment to supporting the country’s long-term sustainability goals and energy-saving initiatives.
The rollout includes five selected locations: Lulu Hypermarket in Al Warqa, Lulu Hypermarket in Dubai Investment Park (DIP), Lulu Hypermarket in Rashidiya, Lulu Central Logistics in DIP, and the Lulu Regional Office in Dubai. These sites have been equipped with solar photovoltaic (PV) systems designed to generate approximately 37 million kilowatt-hours of clean energy during the lease period.
By adopting solar power, Lulu significantly reduces its reliance on conventional electricity sources. This transition is expected to offset around 25,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, an environmental benefit equivalent to planting over 400,000 trees or removing nearly 6,000 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles from the roads annually. The clean energy generated with solar is equivalent of almost 9,000 tons of waste recycled instead of landfilled and it will save almost 58,000 barrels of oils.
Solar rooftops will be installed across multiple facilities, providing enough clean electricity to power over 3,300 homes annually. The delivery of the project will be undertaken by Positive Zero, and signing ceremony of the same was held at Lulu Regional Office in Dubai.
The MOU was signed by Huzefa Moosa Rupawala, Regional Director, Business Development, Lulu and David Auriau - CEO, Positive Zero in the presence of Salim M.A, Group Director of Lulu Global Operations and Mohammed Abdul Ghaffar Hussain - Chairman, Positive Zero.
“Sustainability is at the core of our operations. As a homegrown brand in the UAE, we are proud to align our efforts with the country’s national goals for a greener future. This solar initiative is a meaningful step in reducing our environmental footprint while embracing innovation in energy efficiency. This agreement extends our relationship with Positive Zero who we have been working with since 2020.” said Salim M.A, Director of Lulu Global Operations.
David Auriau, CEO of Positive Zero said, “There is huge potential to decarbonize the retail sector and, once again, Lulu Retail has underlined their proactive approach to reduce their emissions. We are proud to be able to support them with this endeavour, which will have a tangible environmental impact for the years ahead.”
Once fully operational, the project will deliver substantial environmental and operational benefits, marking it as one of Lulu Retail’s most impactful green energy initiatives to date.
It reflects the Group’s broader environmental strategy, which focuses on renewable energy adoption, energy-efficient technologies, and sustainable infrastructure.
This rollout also supports the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 initiative and contributes to the goals outlined in UAE Vision 2030, emphasizing sustainable economic growth and environmental responsibility.
By investing in cutting-edge technologies that deliver both ecological and economic value, Lulu Retail further cements its position as a regional leader in corporate sustainability.
Lulu and Positive Zero already work together on regional distributed solar facilities in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Existing project locations include Silicon Central Mall (Dubai), Riffa (Bahrain), Hidd (Bahrain), Ramli Mall at A’ali (Bahrain), Lulu Dana Mall in Sanabis (Bahrain) and Lulu Logistic warehouse in Sitra (Bahrain).
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox