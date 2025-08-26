Shuaa had gone through an extended dip in its financials
Dubai: The Dubai investment company Shuaa Capital has named a new CEO as it seeks to emerge stronger from a major restructuring programme.
Nabil Al Rantisi takes over on September 1 as Shuaa's Group CEO in place of Wafik Ben Mansour, who had been heading the company in an acting CEO capacity. Ben Mansour will assume the role of senior advisor.
"The leadership transition comes as Shuaa nears the completion of its capital restructuring and embarks on a new chapter of growth and value creation," said a statement.
On DFM, the stock's been doing solid work, gaining over 20% year-to-date to Dh0.29.
Al Rantisi has an extensive background in investment banking and asset management. He is expected to 'accelerate Shuaa’s plans to grow its existing business lines and develop new revenue streams across the region and beyond', said a statement.
In recent years, Shuaa sold off non-core assets and reached deals with creditors to ease its immediate financial obligations.
During this critical phase, Wafik Ben Mansour steadied the ship and helping to reach pacts with key external stakeholders, market analysts say.
"I would like to express our deep appreciation to Wafik for his steady leadership during a transformative period for the company," said Badr Al Olama, Chairman of Shuaa. "His efforts have been instrumental in restoring profitability and setting the stage for future success."
