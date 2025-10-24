146 Emiratis graduate from PureHealth's leadership program

Participants follow Individual Development Plans aligned with PureHealth’s strategic goals
PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has celebrated the graduation of 146 UAE Nationals from its Emirati Development Center (EDC) Leaders Programme, marking a major step in strengthening Emirati leadership in healthcare.
The ceremony, attended by Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, and senior PureHealth executives, celebrated the achievements of the third and largest EDC cohort to date. The programme has now trained more than 315 Emirati employees across the organisation, reflecting PureHealth’s continued investment in developing national talent and building a sustainable healthcare leadership pipeline.
Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi said the programme reflects Abu Dhabi’s vision to nurture local talent capable of leading future healthcare transformation. “Empowering Emirati talent is central to our mission. As the emirate continues to build a world-class healthcare system, partnerships like this play a vital role in preparing the next generation of leaders who will drive innovation and excellence,” she said.
Dr. Al Ghaithi congratulated the graduates, highlighting that their success embodies the UAE’s commitment to advancing human capital and ensuring citizens are equipped with the skills to lead in an evolving healthcare landscape.
Rashed Saif Al Qubaisi, Group Chief Operating Officer of PureHealth, commended the graduates for their hard work and dedication. “Built on the pillars of innovation, excellence, and national pride, the EDC Programme identifies and supports talented Emiratis, preparing them for leadership roles across the sector,” he said.
He added: “Each cohort represents progress, and this year’s 146 graduates are proof of how Emirati talent continues to shape the future of healthcare. Their growth reflects the UAE’s commitment to excellence and inspires confidence in the nation’s vision for sustainable, world-class healthcare.”
The EDC Programme offers participants tailored learning paths designed to build both professional and personal capabilities. Participants follow Individual Development Plans aligned with PureHealth’s strategic goals and take part in mentorship sessions, real-world projects, and cross-functional training in areas such as leadership, innovation, research, and business strategy.
Through these experiences, graduates gain the skills needed to navigate complex healthcare challenges while contributing to the UAE’s broader knowledge economy.
As the UAE continues its journey toward a diversified and knowledge-based economy, developing Emirati leaders in healthcare remains a national priority. PureHealth’s EDC Programme directly supports these goals by preparing UAE Nationals to take on senior roles and lead with innovation.
“The Emirati Development Center is not just about training—it’s about creating a leadership legacy,” Al Qubaisi said. “We want our graduates to drive change, inspire others, and play a key role in shaping the future of healthcare across the region.”
Aligned with UAE Economic Vision 2030, the EDC represents PureHealth’s long-term commitment to empowering Emirati professionals to take the lead in building a healthier, more sustainable future for generations to come.
