What crude oil the world produces — why some barrels are more valuable

Light, heavy, sweet and sour: how crude grades shape demand and global oil trade
Dubai: Crude oil is often discussed as a single commodity. In reality, the oil traded in global markets exists in dozens of different grades, each with distinct physical characteristics that determine how easily it can be refined and what fuels it ultimately produces.
Two properties define most crude oils: density and sulfur content. Density, measured using API gravity, determines whether a crude is considered light or heavy. Sulfur levels separate oils into sweet and sour categories. These traits largely determine a barrel’s value and the type of refinery that can process it efficiently.
Light crude flows easily through pipelines and refining units and produces large quantities of high-value fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. Heavy crude is thicker and more viscous, yielding larger volumes of lower-value products such as asphalt and fuel oil unless it undergoes complex refining.
Sulfur content creates another important distinction. Sweet crude, which contains relatively low sulfur, requires less processing and produces cleaner fuels. Sour crude, which contains higher sulfur levels, must undergo additional refining steps to remove contaminants before it can meet fuel standards.
In simple terms, crude oil grades are usually grouped into four broad categories:
Light Sweet: thin oil with low sulfur, easiest to refine and typically most valuable
Light Sour: light oil but with higher sulfur content requiring additional treatment
Heavy Sweet: thick crude with low sulfur, less common globally
Heavy Sour: dense crude with high sulfur, usually cheaper but harder to process
In most markets, the most desirable barrels are light sweet crudes because they produce premium fuels with fewer refining steps.
The type of crude oil a country imports often reflects the equipment installed in its refineries. Facilities are built to process specific crude “diets,” and changing those configurations can require billions of dollars in upgrades.
The US illustrates this clearly. Although the country produces large volumes of light sweet shale oil, many refineries along the Gulf Coast were originally designed to process heavier, more sulfur-rich crude imported from Canada, Mexico and Venezuela. These facilities invested heavily in coking units, specialised equipment that converts heavy hydrocarbons into lighter fuels.
That configuration can also create constraints. In its 2026 Monthly Oil Market Report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said increased supplies of heavy crude on the US Gulf Coast had pressured margins because the market was already saturated with heavy feedstock. The report noted that losses were concentrated in “the bottom section of the barrel,” where excess heavy oil reduced fuel oil and gasoil margins.
Why refinery configuration matters:
Refineries are designed to process specific crude grades
Upgrading refining units can cost billions of dollars
Complex refineries can convert heavy crude into lighter fuels
Simpler refineries usually prefer light sweet oil
Global demand patterns are increasingly shaped by emerging economies, particularly in Asia.
According to the International Energy Agency, non-OECD economies will account for the entire increase in global oil demand in 2026, with China leading consumption growth at the country level. The agency estimates petrochemical feedstocks — products used to manufacture plastics, synthetic fibres and chemicals — will represent more than half of this year’s demand growth.
This shift explains why refining hubs in China and India purchase a wide range of crude grades. Their large and modern refineries can process both light and medium-density crudes that yield high volumes of naphtha and other petrochemical feedstocks.
Key drivers of Asian crude demand include:
Rapid industrial growth and manufacturing activity
Expanding petrochemical production for plastics and chemicals
Large and flexible refinery systems
The ability to process discounted crude from sanctioned producers
Such flexibility allows these countries to absorb discounted supplies when geopolitical tensions disrupt global trade flows, including crude from Russia, Iran and Venezuela.
Meanwhile, countries such as Japan and South Korea tend to favour lighter, low-sulfur oil because their refineries are optimised for cleaner fuels and operate under stricter environmental regulations.
Because hundreds of crude grades are traded worldwide, the oil market relies on a few benchmark crudes to establish reference prices.
Among the most widely used is Brent crude, produced from fields in the North Sea. Brent serves as the primary reference price for crude traded across Europe, Africa and much of Asia, covering roughly two-thirds of internationally traded oil.
Another major benchmark is West Texas Intermediate, a light sweet crude produced in the United States that serves as the main reference for North American oil markets.
Crude exported from the Middle East to Asia is frequently priced against Dubai crude and Oman crude, which represent medium-density sour grades widely processed by Asian refineries.
More recently, Murban crude, produced in the UAE, has gained prominence as a benchmark for light Middle Eastern crude.
These benchmarks help traders and refiners:
price physical oil cargoes
hedge price risks in futures markets
compare crude quality across regions
track global oil market trends
Oil prices are influenced not only by crude quality but also by geopolitical and logistical risks.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration warned this month that an extended disruption to shipments through the Strait of Hormuz could significantly affect global energy markets. Nearly 20% of the world’s oil supply passes through the narrow waterway linking the Arabian Gulf to international markets.
Market expectations alone can influence prices. Analysts at J.P. Morgan estimated in early 2026 that Brent crude was trading about $10 per barrel above estimated fair value as traders priced in potential supply disruptions linked to tensions involving Iran.
Factors that can create sudden price premiums include:
shipping chokepoints such as the Strait of Hormuz
tanker insurance and freight costs
sanctions affecting specific oil producers
geopolitical conflicts in key producing regions
Such risks can cause benchmarks such as Brent to trade at a premium over other grades like WTI, even when their physical qualities are similar.
The most profitable crude grade for refiners changes constantly because refining margins depend on the crack spread — the difference between the cost of crude oil and the value of the fuels produced from it.
Several analysts have been flagging since early this year that light sweet crude has become the most profitable feedstock for the average refinery.
One major reason is the surge in demand for aviation fuel. Jet fuel refining margins have jumped sharply, with premiums estimated between $60 and $100 per barrel above crude prices in early March.
Light sweet crude naturally produces high yields of middle distillates such as jet fuel and diesel, allowing refiners to capture these elevated margins without complex additional processing.
Logistics have also played a role. As tensions around the Strait of Hormuz raise concerns about shipping disruptions, light sweet barrels produced outside the Gulf — including WTI — have become particularly attractive because they combine strong jet fuel yields with lower transport risk.
Why light sweet crude is profitable in the current market:
higher yields of jet fuel and diesel
lower refining costs
easier compliance with fuel standards
lower exposure to shipping disruptions
Yet the highest refining profits often belong to facilities capable of processing heavy sour crude.
Complex refineries equipped with coking units and hydrocrackers can purchase heavy grades — such as Canadian Western Select or Mexican Maya — at discounts that sometimes reach $15–$25 per barrel below light crude. These facilities then convert the cheaper feedstock into the same high-value fuels sold by simpler refineries.
By buying lower-priced crude and selling premium products such as diesel and jet fuel, these plants can generate gross refining margins that exceed those of simpler operations.
Refining profitability has risen sharply across several key markets.
In the US, particularly along the Gulf Coast, refining margins reached their highest levels in nearly 29 months in early 2026 as strong demand for diesel and jet fuel boosted refining profits. Middle distillates have become the primary driver of margins.
European refiners have also seen strong profitability. Throughput across the Atlantic Basin is expected to remain near 11 million barrels per day in March as seasonal maintenance shutdowns reduce fuel output and tighten product supplies.
In Asia, Singapore’s complex refining margins — a widely used regional indicator — climbed to nearly $30 per barrel in early March, the highest level in almost four years. Jet fuel margins alone exceeded $50 per barrel.
Yet some refiners in India and China have been forced to cut operating rates by roughly 10–15% because disruptions to Middle Eastern crude shipments have made it harder to secure feedstock.
Refining margins can shift rapidly as global fuel demand changes. Two factors tend to drive sudden swings in refinery economics:
Product imbalances: shortages of diesel or jet fuel can sharply raise refining margins
Energy costs: refineries consume large amounts of natural gas and electricity
When energy prices rise — as seen in parts of Europe in early 2026 — refining heavier sour crude becomes more expensive. In such conditions, lighter crude grades may temporarily become more profitable because they require less energy-intensive processing.
Together, these forces illustrate why the global oil market treats each barrel differently. The physical properties of crude oil matter, but refinery technology, fuel demand, shipping risk and environmental rules ultimately determine which grades the world values most at any given time.