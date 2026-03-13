What crude oil the world produces — why some barrels are more valuable

Dubai: Crude oil is often discussed as a single commodity. In reality, the oil traded in global markets exists in dozens of different grades, each with distinct physical characteristics that determine how easily it can be refined and what fuels it ultimately produces.

Sulfur content creates another important distinction. Sweet crude, which contains relatively low sulfur, requires less processing and produces cleaner fuels. Sour crude, which contains higher sulfur levels, must undergo additional refining steps to remove contaminants before it can meet fuel standards.

Light crude flows easily through pipelines and refining units and produces large quantities of high-value fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. Heavy crude is thicker and more viscous, yielding larger volumes of lower-value products such as asphalt and fuel oil unless it undergoes complex refining.

Two properties define most crude oils: density and sulfur content. Density, measured using API gravity, determines whether a crude is considered light or heavy. Sulfur levels separate oils into sweet and sour categories. These traits largely determine a barrel’s value and the type of refinery that can process it efficiently.

Meanwhile, countries such as Japan and South Korea tend to favour lighter, low-sulfur oil because their refineries are optimised for cleaner fuels and operate under stricter environmental regulations.

This shift explains why refining hubs in China and India purchase a wide range of crude grades. Their large and modern refineries can process both light and medium-density crudes that yield high volumes of naphtha and other petrochemical feedstocks.

According to the International Energy Agency, non-OECD economies will account for the entire increase in global oil demand in 2026, with China leading consumption growth at the country level. The agency estimates petrochemical feedstocks — products used to manufacture plastics, synthetic fibres and chemicals — will represent more than half of this year’s demand growth.

That configuration can also create constraints. In its 2026 Monthly Oil Market Report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said increased supplies of heavy crude on the US Gulf Coast had pressured margins because the market was already saturated with heavy feedstock. The report noted that losses were concentrated in “the bottom section of the barrel,” where excess heavy oil reduced fuel oil and gasoil margins.

The US illustrates this clearly. Although the country produces large volumes of light sweet shale oil, many refineries along the Gulf Coast were originally designed to process heavier, more sulfur-rich crude imported from Canada, Mexico and Venezuela. These facilities invested heavily in coking units, specialised equipment that converts heavy hydrocarbons into lighter fuels.

The type of crude oil a country imports often reflects the equipment installed in its refineries. Facilities are built to process specific crude “diets,” and changing those configurations can require billions of dollars in upgrades.

Such risks can cause benchmarks such as Brent to trade at a premium over other grades like WTI, even when their physical qualities are similar.

Market expectations alone can influence prices. Analysts at J.P. Morgan estimated in early 2026 that Brent crude was trading about $10 per barrel above estimated fair value as traders priced in potential supply disruptions linked to tensions involving Iran.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration warned this month that an extended disruption to shipments through the Strait of Hormuz could significantly affect global energy markets. Nearly 20% of the world’s oil supply passes through the narrow waterway linking the Arabian Gulf to international markets.

Among the most widely used is Brent crude, produced from fields in the North Sea. Brent serves as the primary reference price for crude traded across Europe, Africa and much of Asia, covering roughly two-thirds of internationally traded oil.

Yet some refiners in India and China have been forced to cut operating rates by roughly 10–15% because disruptions to Middle Eastern crude shipments have made it harder to secure feedstock.

In Asia, Singapore’s complex refining margins — a widely used regional indicator — climbed to nearly $30 per barrel in early March, the highest level in almost four years. Jet fuel margins alone exceeded $50 per barrel.

European refiners have also seen strong profitability. Throughput across the Atlantic Basin is expected to remain near 11 million barrels per day in March as seasonal maintenance shutdowns reduce fuel output and tighten product supplies.

In the US, particularly along the Gulf Coast, refining margins reached their highest levels in nearly 29 months in early 2026 as strong demand for diesel and jet fuel boosted refining profits. Middle distillates have become the primary driver of margins.

By buying lower-priced crude and selling premium products such as diesel and jet fuel, these plants can generate gross refining margins that exceed those of simpler operations.

Complex refineries equipped with coking units and hydrocrackers can purchase heavy grades — such as Canadian Western Select or Mexican Maya — at discounts that sometimes reach $15–$25 per barrel below light crude. These facilities then convert the cheaper feedstock into the same high-value fuels sold by simpler refineries.

Logistics have also played a role. As tensions around the Strait of Hormuz raise concerns about shipping disruptions, light sweet barrels produced outside the Gulf — including WTI — have become particularly attractive because they combine strong jet fuel yields with lower transport risk.

One major reason is the surge in demand for aviation fuel. Jet fuel refining margins have jumped sharply, with premiums estimated between $60 and $100 per barrel above crude prices in early March.

Several analysts have been flagging since early this year that light sweet crude has become the most profitable feedstock for the average refinery.

The most profitable crude grade for refiners changes constantly because refining margins depend on the crack spread — the difference between the cost of crude oil and the value of the fuels produced from it.

Together, these forces illustrate why the global oil market treats each barrel differently. The physical properties of crude oil matter, but refinery technology, fuel demand, shipping risk and environmental rules ultimately determine which grades the world values most at any given time.

When energy prices rise — as seen in parts of Europe in early 2026 — refining heavier sour crude becomes more expensive. In such conditions, lighter crude grades may temporarily become more profitable because they require less energy-intensive processing.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.