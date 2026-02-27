Grill & Thrill: Double cheeseburger for you to dig in

Method

Divide beef into 16 thin patties (60g-65g each).

Season lightly before cooking.

Grill or pan-fry over high heat for 2-3 minutes per side.

Add cheese during final 30 seconds.

Stack double patties and assemble burgers.

Grill & Thrill is a video series celebrating great food, open flames, and unforgettable outdoor cooking moments with renowned Arab pitmaster and chef Hattem Mattar. Powered by premium Weber grills in association of Jumbo Group, it captures the spirit of relaxed gatherings, shared meals, and the ultimate grilling experience.