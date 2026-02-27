Grill & Thrill: Double cheeseburger for you to dig in

Ingredients
To make the beef patties
• 1kg ground beef (80/20)
• 20g salt
• 5g black pepper
• 5g garlic powder (optional)
• 5g onion powder (optional)
• cheese
• cheddar slices
To make the buns and toppings
• 8 burger buns
• Lettuce
• Tomato
• Pickles
• Onion
To make the burger sauce (Optional)
• 150g mayonnaise
• 30g ketchup
• 20g mustard
• 20g pickle relish
• 5g vinegar or lemon juice
• a pinch of sugar & pepper
Method
Divide beef into 16 thin patties (60g-65g each).
Season lightly before cooking.
Grill or pan-fry over high heat for 2-3 minutes per side.
Add cheese during final 30 seconds.
Stack double patties and assemble burgers.
