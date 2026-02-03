GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Loop: Inside the city’s next-generation underground transport

The pilot route will span around 6.4 kilometres and include four stations

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
Dubai will begin construction of the first phase of the Dubai Loop, an underground transport project developed with Elon Musk’s Boring Company.
The pilot route will span around 6.4 kilometres and include four stations, linking DIFC with Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa.
Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, announced the project during a session at the World Governments Summit in Dubai on Tuesday.
The agreement with the Boring Company was signed around 10 months ago, with execution expected within one to two years.
Dubai will become the second city in the world, after California, to implement the tunnel-based transport system pioneered by the Boring Company.
The pilot phase is expected to serve around 13,000 passengers per day, helping improve first- and last-mile connectivity.
The Dubai Loop tunnels will have a diameter of 3.6 metres and will be dedicated to vehicle transport.
The project is expected to cost Dh565 million for the initial stage, while the full network is estimated at Dh2 billion, spanning up to 22.2km with 19 stations and a capacity of 30,000 passengers daily.
