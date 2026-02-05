Ambassador Theon Ali advocates for AI innovation at Dubai summit to boost Caribbean tech

Enhancing tourism automation for smoother engagement across travelers and institutions
Ambassador Theon Ali joins the 2026 World Governments Summit in Dubai, held from February 3–5, as part of the Antigua and Barbuda delegation led by Prime Minister Gaston Browne and Minister of Housing and Public Works Maria Browne.
At the summit, Ambassador Ali will emphasise the importance of translating AI innovation into practical applications for small island economies, with a focus on tourism. His engagements will centre on building partnerships to explore AI-driven solutions such as destination management platforms and predictive demand modeling. These efforts aim to enhance the technological competitiveness of Antigua and Barbuda and the wider Caribbean region.
Ambassador Ali believes that AI has the immense capacity to fortify the development of Antigua and Barbuda and its neighboring small island states. Since assuming his role, he has worked to strategically incorporate these technologies into planning, infrastructure coordination, and economic diversification.
This ongoing effort aims to improve the automation of tourism-related processes to make engagement more convenient for travelers, operators, and public-facing institutions alike. The goal is to replace labor-intensive and oftentimes counterproductive manual tasks, ultimately achieving seamless, error-free transactions for Antiguans and Barbudans.
Ambassador Ali recognises that there is more work to be done. Hence, he views the World Governments Summit as a springboard to explore additional state-of-the-art AI tools to bolster the tech readiness of his country, thanks to the backing and sponsorship of his equally influential contemporaries at the Summit.
With his digitally inspired plans for 2026 and beyond, he hopes to see Antigua and Barbuda progress toward becoming the Caribbean’s epicenter of technology.
