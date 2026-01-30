Highest sovereign cultural honour awarded to an Arab leader for first time
Lisbon: A historic moment took place in the grand surroundings of the Presidential Palace in Lisbon as the UAE's cultural ties with Portugal were marked with a prestigious honour.
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, became the first Arab figure and only the sixth recipient worldwide of the Order of Camões.
The highest sovereign cultural honour in Portugal was placed directly over Sheikh Sultan's head by President of the Portuguese Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. It bears the name of Portuguese poet Luís de Camões and honours exceptional individuals who have left a lasting mark on culture and advanced dialogue between peoples.
Speaking directly to Sheikh Sultan, President de Sousa said: “As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Portugal this year, I can think of no better way to mark this occasion than by honouring your enlightened, distinguished and open personality, and by recognising your valuable contribution to dialogue between cultures, founded on deep intellectual dedication, mutual respect and shared empathy.”
He added that future generations will continue to benefit from the enduring intellectual and cultural exchange between the two countries.
Sheikh Sultan was joined by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, senior officials, cultural figures, and media representatives, including Gulf News.
He said that every time he visits Portugal he feels he is "standing before a living history, the history of relations between this country and the nations of the Arab Gulf in particular".
Sheikh Sultan added: "I see how history can be guided toward a new course of cooperation and constructive partnership. When I reflect upon this history today, I see a past that culture has honoured, a present of cooperation that culture has built, and a future to which culture gives hope, a future worthy of our children.”
He also noted that this February, Portugal will be the guest of honour at the Sharjah Heritage Days, represented by a delegation led by the Portuguese Minister of Culture.
Before the ceremony at the palace, Sheikh Sultan also visited the Portuguese National Archives, established in 1378 and housing documents recalling the Portuguese empire’s involvement in the Gulf and India. Historic ties between the UAE and Portugal date back to the 15th century.
Sheikh Sultan highlighted the importance of Portuguese documents, which recount a significant chapter in the region’s history, explaining details of the Portuguese withdrawal from the region and the cooperation between the British and the King of Persia in facilitating Portugal’s departure.
Sheikh Sultan said the documents will form the basis of a book titled The Portuguese in the Indian Ocean, addressing the history of the Portuguese in India, East Africa, and a number of Asian countries.
He added: "These documents represent an entire period, and I have been speaking about them continuously since 1982.”
Sheikh Sultan presented the Portuguese National Archives with his publication The Portuguese in the Sea of Oman - Annals of History (1497 CE – 1757 CE). In return, he received a number of gifts, including original copies of selected manuscripts and an atlas featuring a collection of maps and their interpretations, from the archives' director general, Luis Felipe.
He told Sheikh Sultan: “I believe that when you entered here today, you entered as citizens of the United Arab Emirates. But I believe that when you leave this National Archives, you will leave as citizens of Portugal as well.”
