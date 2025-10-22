GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Emergencies

Dubai Civil Defense set Guinness World Record with Burj Khalifa climb

Team completed the climb — 159 floors via the stairs — in just 52 minutes and 30 seconds

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Achievement highlights the exceptional endurance, strength, and dedication of Dubai Civil Defence personnel.
Achievement highlights the exceptional endurance, strength, and dedication of Dubai Civil Defence personnel.
Supplied

Dubai Civil Defence has achieved a remarkable global milestone by securing a place in the Guinness World Records. A team of firefighters successfully set a new world record for the fastest ascent of Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.

The team completed the challenging climb — a total of 159 floors via the stairs — in just 52 minutes and 30 seconds, marking the fastest recorded time for such a feat. What makes this accomplishment even more extraordinary is that the firefighters performed the climb while wearing their full firefighting gear, which weighed approximately 15 kilograms.

This achievement highlights the exceptional endurance, strength, and dedication of Dubai Civil Defence personnel, reflecting their commitment to excellence and readiness under the most demanding physical conditions.

By entering the Guinness World Records, Dubai Civil Defence not only showcased its world-class capabilities but also reinforced Dubai’s global reputation for innovation, resilience, and human achievement.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai RIde is fit for the whole family

Dubai Fitness Challenge: 4 sessions you must not miss

3m read
Burj Khalifa's Happy Diwali wishes in English and Hindi

Watch: Burj Khalifa's stunning Diwali display in Dubai

1m read
Dubai Fitness Challenge

Dubai T100 Triathlon is back for the fitness challenge

2m read
Fountains spray water during final testing beneath Burj Khalifa, the worlds tallest building, in Dubai on September 23, 2025.

Countdown begins: Dubai Fountain to reopen in a week

2m read