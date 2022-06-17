Dubai: Need to carry cash with you on an international trip? You need to ensure that the amount is less than Dh60,000, as any amount greater than that would need to be declared to the customs authority at the airport.

In an awareness post on their social media channels, Abu Dhabi Airport, informed passengers about this requirement and also provided an online service they can use to avoid delays at the airport.

So, if you are planning to carry cash while travelling, here is all you need to know about when you need to declare it and how you can do so.

When do I need to declare the cash that I am carrying?

The financial disclosure form needs to be filled out by a passenger in case he or she is carrying currency, travellers cheques, interchangeable financial belongings, high-value goods or gemstones of value exceeding Dh60,000. This includes currencies other than dirhams, too.

How can I fill out the form online?

The e-financial disclosure form can be filled out through the Abu Dhabi government services – www.tamm.abudhabi. To apply for the financial disclosure online, fill out these steps:

1. Visit this link: https://www.tamm.abudhabi/en/aspects-of-life/importingexporting/CustomsClearanceandDisclosures/Customs-Disclosures/DisclosureofCash to access the ‘Cash Disclosure’ service on the TAMM portal. You do not need an existing account with TAMM or a UAE Pass to register.

2. Click on the start button to fill out the financial disclosure form.

3. Next select your currency

4. Then, select the ‘purpose of disclosure’ from the drop down menu. For example: personal, purchase goods, medical treatment or tourism.

5. Type in the amount (which should be over Dh60,000) and click on the ‘next’ button below.

6. Next, you will be asked to fill in the ‘transport details’, which are you flight details.

7. First choose - entry or exit and then enter the following details:

• Custom code (optional)

• Traveler type

• Port of entry

• Country of origin

• Transportation type

• Full name and mobile number

• Next, enter type of disclosure - company or personal.

8. After filling in the flight details, add in your personal details:

• Type your full name in English. The Arabic version of your name will be automatically filled in.

• Date of Birth

• Place of birth

• Document type for identification – license, passport and Emirates ID

• ID number

• Passport number

• Nationality

• Mobile number

• Job description - choose from drop down menu

• Email address

9. The application will then ask you to fill in additional information:

• Your address in the UAE or home country

• UAE Sponsor information

• UAE Sponsor name

• UID number (Unified Number)

10.After filling out the additional information, upload the following:

• Emirates ID or

• Valid passport copy

11.Next, you will then able to review the details and request the submission.

12.After the application is submitted and approved, you will then have to show the e-disclosure form to the Customs representative at the airport.

Use cashless payments

While you can carry cash while travelling, Abu Dhabi Airport advised passengers to rely on credit or debit cards instead. The airport authority also recommended using bank transfers in case the passenger needs to access large amounts of money.

Travelling through Dubai Airport

The rule for declaring cash and goods worth above Dh60,000 also applies to passengers arriving and departing from Dubai Airport.

In 2021, Dubai Customs stated that all incoming and outgoing passengers, who are 18 years and above, should declare the money they possess, whether it is in cash, cheques or precious jewellery, only if they are worth more than Dh60,000.

How do I declare goods and cash in Dubai?

You can declare cash and belongings exceeding Dh60,000 online via the Dubai Custom’s mobile application – iDeclare which is available for both Android and Apple devices.

How to use the iDeclare App

1. After downloading the mobile application, tap on the ‘Check Eligibility’ Button

2. Next, choose the option – ‘cash, foreign currencies and travelers cheques totaling or equivalent to Dh60,000 or more’, and tap on the ‘Check now’ button.

3. Next, tap on the ‘Declare Now’ button

4. After that enter your passport details:

• Full Name

• Date of Birth

• Nationality

• Passport number

• Expiry date

• Issuing country

5. Add in other personal details such as:

• Occupation

• Visa type

• Place of Birth

6. Then add in you address details:

• Country of Residence.

• Address in the UAE.

• Mobile number and email address.