Dubai: Have you ever wondered about the limit on undeclared hard cash that you can carry into or out of Dubai?

Dubai Customs says it should not be more than Dh60,000.

“All incoming and outgoing passengers, who are 18 years and above, should declare the money they possess — whether in cash, cheques or precious jewellery — if they are worth more than Dh60,000,” Dubai Customs said in a Press lease on Wednesday.

Any cash possessed by passengers, who are less than 18 years old, will be added to what their guardians carry, the authority said.

The Passenger Customs Guide on Dubai Customs’ corporate website includes all information on goods that are allowed onboard, restricted goods and the baggage exemption from customs duties and taxes.

“The exempted goods include personal gifts with a value of maximum Dh3,000, cigarettes (maximum 400 cigarettes), cigars (maximum 50 cigars) and tobacco (maximum 500 grams). Anything above these values is subject to customs duties.”

In order to be exempted from paying customs duties, gifts should be for personal and not commercial purposes and this can be decided based on the value and the quantity of the goods carried onboard.

Customs tariffs and duties apply for any excess quantities and values of items.

Prior approval

The authority has also listed the items that require prior approval. “Pets, seedlings, movie cameras and related equipment, prints and other forms of media, make-up products, foodstuff, including chicken and frozen birds, wireless devices and drones will need prior approval.”

Bringing in medicines

Dubai Customs said it arranges with the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) to allow passengers to carry medications prescribed for more than three months. However, passengers have to meet certain criteria. “Passengers should have a prescription from an official hospital or a doctor that clearly mentions the medication and the health status of the passenger. Medications should be kept in their original containers and packaging and expiry dates should be clear on them.”

Prohibited list

The authority highlighted that Naswar and ‘paan’ are considered as narcotic substances and prohibited.

“The Passenger Operations Department plays an essential role in facilitating customs procedures for passengers as part of Dubai Customs’ five-year plan 2021-2026,” said Ibrahim Kamali, Director of the Passenger Operations Department.

Dubai Customs spares no effort to provide the best facilities and services to passengers coupled with advanced monitor and inspection systems to ensure safe and pleasant travel experience for all passengers, the release added.

“We work hard to ensure they are happy and that they had a pleasant travel experience, which reflects the UAE’s genuine hospitality. At the same time, we act uncompromisingly against any violations to protect society from the perils of narcotics and prohibited goods. To this end, we rely on the high experience of our inspection officers and our sophisticated infrastructure and smart systems,” said Kamali.

Smart App

He said the iDeclare Smart application is gaining more importance under the current circumstances as it helps incoming passengers declare their belongings in advance and passengers can request for completion of their transactions prior to their arrival at Dubai International Airport, which ranks among the top airports worldwide.