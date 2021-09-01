Officials during the signing ceremony at the headquarters of the General Department of Logistics Support at Dubai Police recently. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The General Department of Transport and Rescue at Dubai Police and Emirates Auction, the leading company in the field of management and organisation of public and online auctions in the Middle East, have signed an agreement under which the latter will provide towing and removal services for accident-damaged light vehicles and bikes on all Dubai roads.

The signing ceremony took place recently at the headquarters of the General Department of Logistics Support at Dubai Police. The agreement was signed by Brigadier General Khaled Ali Fahad Shuhail, Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Community Happiness and Logistics Support, and Abdullah Matar Al Mannai, Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates Auction, in the presence of officials from both sides.

Commenting on the agreement, Brigadier General Shuhail said: “We, at Dubai Police, are keen to strengthen cooperation with various local government and private agencies in order to develop and enhance road safety and security operations and speed up response in dealing with all emergency incidents, in a manner that benefits society and contribute to enhancing security and safety on public roads.”

Shuhail commended the strategic partnership with Emirates Auction, which witnessed a paradigm shift in fostering cooperation in the joint areas of work, especially in light of the pioneering experience of Emirates Auction in providing towing services for accident-damaged cars.

He stressed that advanced capabilities owned by Emirates Auctions will enable Dubai Police to enhance its readiness to deal with various road accidents. Expressing his company’s pride in strengthening cooperation and strategic partnership with Dubai Police, Al Mannai underscored that the agreement reflects the increasing confidence in the company’s performance and its great achievements since it was founded. It is also a qualitative addition to the list of strategic partners that the company deals with.