Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of the DIFC, issued a decision appointing Justice Omar Al Mheiri as Director of the DIFC Courts.

The appointment follows the issuance of Law No. 5 of 2021, which outlines the new appointment and duties of the Director, wherein the Director will assume full responsibility for the general supervision of the administrative affairs of the DIFC Courts, in addition to his duties as the Deputy Chief Justice of the DIFC Courts.

Zaki Azmi, Chief Justice, DIFC Courts, said: “I have had the privilege of working alongside the Deputy Chief Justice for almost eight years, during which time he has played an integral role in securing the DIFC Courts’ status as one of the leading commercial courts. His vision and leadership have, more recently, been demonstrated with his tremendous guidance in navigating our journey through the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. I look forward to continuing my close working alliance with Justice Al Mheiri to ensure the DIFC Courts continues to contribute to the overall value proposition of the DIFC, Dubai and the UAE.”

Justice Omar Al Mheiri has been with the DIFC Courts since its operational inception in 2005 and brings to this position a wealth of knowledge and experience across both judicial and administrative functions.

Speaking on his new appointment, Justice Omar Al Mheiri, said: “The experience I have gained working at the DIFC Courts for over 16 years has been invaluable and it is an honour and privilege to now undertake the role of Director. We have been successful in our aim to lead the way in technical advances and are consciously looking at ways in which to improve and progress. We remain committed to upholding the highest of standards and providing the best quality service for our court users, delivering the necessary climate of certainty that will support the nations’ overarching vision to diversify and grow the economy.”

Justice Omar Al Mheiri began his judicial career via Dubai Police and as a prosecutor with Dubai Prosecution. With judicial experience spanning across Dubai Courts and the DIFC Courts over the past 30 years, he has had the unique opportunity to leverage his transsystemic expertise across both civil and common law jurisdictions.