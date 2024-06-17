Dubai: It is now easier for divorced parents to travel with their children outside the UAE because Dubai Courts has simplified the procedure to lift a travel ban on a child.

On Thursday, June 13, Dubai Courts announced it has adopted a new procedure to facilitate the travel of custodians and their dependents in line with the ‘Dubai Social Agenda 33’, which aims to improve family happiness and cohesion.

To understand how the new legal changes will help divorced parents in Dubai, Gulf News spoke to two UAE-based legal experts.

Mohamed Elmasry, an associate at Al Suwaidi and Company explained that with the new rules, once a judge grants permission for the child to travel, the travel ban is instantly lifted through the 'Freedom Restriction System'.

“Under the previous system, the process involved obtaining judicial permission, securing a sponsor for the children's return, and sending an exemption letter to temporarily lift the travel ban. The new procedure simplifies these steps by integrating the lifting and reinstatement of the travel ban through the Freedom Restriction System. Now, after the court issues a decision permitting travel, the travel ban on children can be lifted seamlessly. Upon the children's return and re-entry into the country, the ban is automatically reinstated, and the travel restriction on the sponsor is lifted,” he said.

What was the previous procedure?

Ludmila Yamalova, founder and managing partner of HPL Yamalova and Plewka DMCC, explained how the system worked previously: “First, the travelling parent would have to make a request for the court to lift the travel ban. Then, the court would have to approve the lifting of the travel ban and issue a manual letter addressed to Criminal Investigation Department (CID) requesting them to remove the travel ban off of the children. Finally, the travelling parent would have to visit the CID with this letter, to request for the travel ban to be lifted and the immigration system updated accordingly."

This process would take several days, taking into account the turnaround time for the communications between the courts and the CID, and the parties in between.

How is the new system easier for parents?

“The new Dubai Courts system now has a direct integration with the CID. This means that, under the new system, the CID system for travel bans is automatically updated, once the judge approves the children's travel. As such, the process is made faster and smoother,” Yamalova explained.

She further highlighted the new system automatically re-instates the travel ban on the children, once they return to the country.

“The previous system would, in practical terms, require that the parent requesting the travel ban re-request it, in order to ensure that it remains in place on the children, after they return from their travels,” she said.

A quick summary of the new changes • Faster approvals - No more waiting days for approvals from different entities.

• Reduced hassle - The automatic system eliminates the need for manual lifting and reinstatement of travel bans.

• Convenience - Upon the children's return, the travel ban is automatically put back in place, removing the worry of needing to re-request it.

How to lift the travel ban on your child

According to Dubai Courts, you can obtain a request for permission to travel with children during a specific period through the following channels:

• Submit a request through Dubai Courts' website - www.dc.gov.ae. Access ‘Subscriber Services - Case Registration’ and select ‘Permission to travel with children during a specific period’.

• Consult a lawyer - You can visit this link from Dubai Courts website to find a list of lawyers licensed by Dubai Courts - https://www.dc.gov.ae/PublicServices/Lawyers.aspx?lang=en