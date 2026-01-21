Women who undergo regular screening significantly reduce chances of the cancer
In the cities defined by momentum, ambition, and full calendars, women’s health often competes with countless daily priorities. Cervical cancer screening is widely recognised as essential preventive care, yet many women continue to postpone it not due to lack of awareness, but because of time. Dr Natasha Shah, Consultant Family Medicine at Mubadala Health Dubai, explains why “overload, not avoidance” is the real challenge, and how healthcare systems can and should adapt to women’s lives.
In this interview, Dr Shah discusses the barriers busy women face, how Mubadala Health Dubai has reimagined the screening experience, and why early detection remains one of the most powerful tools in saving lives.
Dr Shah explains that the pace of life in Dubai is relentless. Women balance careers, families, social responsibilities, and an ever-growing mental to-do list. When someone feels healthy, preventive care naturally slips down the priority list. Many women also overestimate how long appointments will take, leading to repeated postponement.
“This isn’t avoidance,” she stresses. “It’s overload. When health doesn’t feel urgent, it’s often the first thing sacrificed in a busy schedule.”
According to Dr Shah, Mubadala Health Dubai has focused on making screening efficient, respectful, and reassuring. Appointments are streamlined, waiting times are minimal, and the procedure itself is quick. Privacy and comfort are prioritised, with many women preferring access to female clinicians and calm, supportive environments.
Clear communication and smooth follow-up also play a key role in reducing anxiety. “When screening feels simple and dignified not stressful or time-consuming women are far more likely to book,” she says. She adds that clinicians often raise screening during routine health checks, allowing women to complete it while they are already at a healthcare facility.
Dr Shah emphasises that cervical screening is not designed to find cancer, but to stop it from developing in the first place. Most women feel completely well when they are screened, which is precisely the goal.
“The test looks for early cell changes or high-risk HPV before cancer forms,” she explains. Detecting these changes early allows for simple and highly effective treatment, often preventing cancer altogether. “Instead of reacting to illness, screening keeps us ahead of life-altering disease.”
Routine cervical screening should begin at age 21, Dr. Shah advises, with testing every three to five years. The exact schedule may vary depending on individual risk factors and medical history, so personalised medical guidance is always recommended.
“Early detection changes everything,” says Dr Shah. When cervical changes are identified early, treatment is straightforward and highly successful, and in many cases, cancer never develops. Survival rates are dramatically higher when disease is caught early compared to later stages.
Early detection also reduces the need for invasive treatments, lowers the risk of complications, and minimises emotional and physical strain. “Instead of facing complex cancer care, women can move on with their lives quickly.”
The consequences of delayed screening can be severe. Cervical cancer is often diagnosed at a later stage when screening is neglected, leading to more intensive and life-altering treatment. This can include fertility loss, long-term health complications, emotional distress, and extended time away from family and work.
“In the worst cases, cervical cancer can be terminal,” Dr Shah says. “What makes this especially tragic is that cervical cancer is largely preventable.”
Dr Shah’s advice is direct: stop waiting for the “perfect time.” “It rarely comes,” she notes. She encourages women to schedule screening with the same commitment as work meetings or school appointments, and to choose clinics that respect their time.
Pairing screening with another routine check-up can also help. Most importantly, she urges women to reframe screening as self-care rather than another obligation. “One short appointment today can prevent months or years of treatment later. Your health deserves a protected space in your calendar.”
