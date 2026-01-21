In the cities defined by momentum, ambition, and full calendars, women’s health often competes with countless daily priorities. Cervical cancer screening is widely recognised as essential preventive care, yet many women continue to postpone it not due to lack of awareness, but because of time. Dr Natasha Shah, Consultant Family Medicine at Mubadala Health Dubai, explains why “overload, not avoidance” is the real challenge, and how healthcare systems can and should adapt to women’s lives.