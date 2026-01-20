Seven-time Formula 1 world champion calls on world to not stop talking about Gaza
Dubai: Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton’s social media bio says he is a ‘Man on many missions’. His key mission last year was to prove that his move from Mercedes to Ferrari wasn’t just about the hype, but even he will admit his drive with the Prancing Horse didn’t go to plan.
The British driver recently embarked on another mission, one that he says is close to his heart, as he visited a hospital and aid-packaging facility in Jordan to support Gaza relief efforts, describing the experience as ‘life-changing’.
“The time I spent in Jordan visiting a hospital and aid packaging facility dedicated to helping people in Gaza was life changing. When you see what's happening on the ground, it can be so easy to feel hopeless and like there's nothing we can do to help those that are suffering. I thought that feeling of hopelessness would’ve been what I took away from my visit, but it wasn’t,” he posted on his Facebook and Instagram accounts on Monday.
Hamilton praised the teams from the British Red Cross, Jordan Red Crescent and Palestine Red Crescent Societies for their efforts in delivering essential aid to the Gaza Strip, hailing their spirit of resilience.
“What resonated the most was the spirit of resilience and humanity. The spirit of the families fighting for their survival. The spirit of doctors working tirelessly to save them. The spirit of the teams from the British Red Cross, Jordan Red Crescent and the Palestine Red Crescent Societies doing everything they can to deliver aid. We would all benefit from their spirit of resilience and their determination to help those who need it,” he wrote.
Hamilton also urged for unrestricted access for humanitarian organisations to reach affected areas of Gaza and called out the limited flow of assistance into the Strip.
“Help is possible, ending this suffering is possible, but the trickle of aid currently reaching Gaza is nowhere near enough. Humanitarian organisations must be allowed to reach the places where help is needed, and they desperately need us to use our voices, and our donations, to help them do so. If you can, join me in donating to the British Red Cross or any of the incredible charities continuing to deliver care, dignity and hope to the people in Gaza and please, do not stop talking about this. We must keep lending our voices and our attention to this crisis. We must continue to speak up for what is right,” he wrote.
The Formula 1 legend has also previously used his social media platforms to advocate for issues such as racial equality, environmental sustainability and global humanitarian efforts.
Now, as he gets back to his day job as a Formula 1 driver, Hamilton will be hoping that with 2026 being the Year of the Horse, maybe his fortunes on the track will take a dramatic turn for the better as well.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox