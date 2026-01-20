“Help is possible, ending this suffering is possible, but the trickle of aid currently reaching Gaza is nowhere near enough. Humanitarian organisations must be allowed to reach the places where help is needed, and they desperately need us to use our voices, and our donations, to help them do so. If you can, join me in donating to the British Red Cross or any of the incredible charities continuing to deliver care, dignity and hope to the people in Gaza and please, do not stop talking about this. We must keep lending our voices and our attention to this crisis. We must continue to speak up for what is right,” he wrote.