How Indian expat in UAE became a stem cell hero for boy, 10, in Kerala

Ajman resident, 30, hailed as role model for life-saving service to a stranger
Ajman: An Indian expat in the UAE has emerged as a real-life hero after flying to the south Indian state of Kerala to donate his stem cells and save the life of a 10-year-old stranger battling a rare disease.
Amjad Rahman PK, a restaurant manager in Ajman, took five days’ leave and rushed to Kochi when he was informed that his stem cells were a perfect match for the child from among hundreds of thousands of registered donors.
The selfless act of the 30-year-old has won wide praise. He has also been hailed as a role model in spreading awareness about stem cell donation, which is critical to saving the lives of people suffering from life-threatening diseases.
Stem cell transplant is a medical procedure used to treat cancers, blood disorders, and other life-threatening conditions. The donor’s stem cells are infused into the patient’s bloodstream so they can engraft in the bone marrow and start producing new blood cells.
Speaking to Gulf News after returning to the UAE, Amjad revealed he underwent four days of treatment to optimise his stem cell count before donating them on Friday.
“What is interesting is that I had enrolled in the registry of DATRI 11 years ago, when I was studying in college, even before this child was born,” he said.
DATRI, which means giver or donor in Sanskrit, is one of the largest unrelated blood stem cell donors’ registries in India that helps patients with blood cancer and other fatal blood disorders.
“There was a similar case of a seven-month-old child who needed a stem cell transplant back then. That is when we understood the importance of this and held field campaigns in colleges to register donors as social media wasn’t this popular at that time,” he recalled.
“When I heard that my stem cells have matched with this 10-year-old boy, the first thing that came to my mind is a thought that he is like my brother, who is only nine years old,” he said.
“I have also seen many children suffering from cancer when I had volunteered to work with a palliative care centre back home. So, I know how much it mattered for me to make a difference in the life of that boy. I only know his age, and he weighs 31kg. I have no idea about the other details of the child: where he is from, his caste or religion or any other background. None of that mattered to me.”
Amjad said he was more than happy to cooperate with the treatment plan and donated the stem cells successfully for the transplant.
“I was at the hospital only. I did not go home. My family came to meet me over there. My parents and wife have been very supportive. I am thankful to my boss here, who has always been supportive in all the volunteering works that I have been doing, and he gave me leave also for this mission,” he said.
“But several people have asked me if it is harmful for my health and some even discouraged me from doing it. Though I know two of my college mates who have donated stem cells earlier, I have also had the experience of another friend of mine not getting permission from his family to donate his stem cells due to some misconceptions.”
According to Indian media report, seven-year-old Harleen Kaur, who was suffering from thalassemia major (a blood disorder), reportedly died after her stem cell donor backed out at the last minute in 2014.
Amjad said he wanted to set an example and make use of the opportunity to bust myths around stem cell donation.
“I am perfectly alright after the procedure and I am proof that there is no need to worry about donating stem cells,” he assured.
He also called for better awareness about this life-saving service and encouraging donor registration. “We need to create more entries in the registry for donors and educate the young generation about this. I’ll be more than happy to donate again if my stem cells match with any other patients.”
After a stem cell transplant, a patient’s blood group can gradually change to match that of the donor. This occurs because the transplanted stem cells begin producing new blood cells, including red blood cells, which carry the ABO blood group antigens. Over time, the recipient’s blood group shifts to reflect the donor’s blood group.
Amjad was thrilled when doctors told him that the boy’s blood group, currently O positive, would eventually change to Amjad’s blood group, which is AB positive.
“It was incredible to hear that. It is a special relationship,” he said.
Amjad said that his prayers were for the soonest recovery of the child and that he wished to see him as soon as possible. “I have been told that it will take up to one year as per the procedures. I am waiting for that special day to see him healthy.”
Amjad has also been a regular blood donor since the age of 18. He has served as the district president of Blood Donors Kerala (BDK) group in Kozhikode district before moving to the UAE where he continues to be an active member of the UAE chapter of the group.
He has been active in volunteering works in the UAE as well, having been at the forefront of supporting residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the floods in 2024.
His Facebook profile reads: “I don’t wish to live very long, but I wish to help many people till the time I am alive.”
“My policy is to do something to help people as and when I can. I don’t like to keep things for later, thinking I will become something like this or that, and then I will start helping people. That’s never going to happen. You must do things then and there, even if that is something small. Being kind and smiling at people itself is a great deal in today’s world,” he said.
“So, my message to the people around is to be kind and help others and save lives through blood, platelet and stem cell donation. We can also save lives even when we die by donating our organs,” he added.
