Lulu boss Yousuf Ali lands in a private helicopter to cast his vote Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Are you a non-resident Indian (NRI) flying to India to cast your vote? Abu Dhabi-based businessperson MA Yousuf Ali has done it in style. He landed in a private helicopter.

On Wednesday, Twitter user @vasudevan_k shared a video with the caption: “This is how one should come to vote. In style. Lulu owner Yousuf Ali.”

The Lulu chairperson and managing director went to cast his vote along with his wife Shabira Yousuf Ali and other close family members in town. The Lulu boss flew in to his hometown Nattika in Trichur district, Kerala, to cast his vote in the ongoing Indian elections that will elect the 17th Lok Sabha.

Ali flew into the tiny village in his private helicopter. However, before that he made a very stylish landing at Kochi airport in his $50 million (Dh183.6 million) plus Gulf Stream, 14-seater private jet. He swapped planes at Kochi airport to hop into his private heli to his hometown where he spent his early childhood.

Ali voted at the Mopilla Lower Primary school, the same school where he did his primary education.

It was a short trip. On April 22, Ali wrapped up a meeting in Kuala Lumpur, landed in Kochi the next morning at 5am and was back in Abu Dhabi by 5pm.

The multi-billionaire told Gulf News that he was making sure he did his bit for his country: “No matter how successful you become in life, remember you have a certain responsibility towards your country.”

Ali added: “It is the fundamental right of every citizen to vote. And, I believe that it is during this time, as a citizen you get to be a decision maker and by casting a vote. There is no point being a fence sitter and talking about good and bad of your country politics unless you choose to become part of the system. The Constitution of India gives you the right to exercise your vote so take it and use it judiciously. If you don’t exercise it, you don’t have the right to complain and criticise.”

Other NRI Twitter users have also travelled to the country to vote. Tweep @narendraLalwan8 posted: “NRIs are flying 30 hours and have come to India to vote, while people staying in India can’t come out of houses to vote. Voting is birth right of every citizen in a democracy. I think it should be made compulsory in India to vote.”