9-year-old Emirati Hamad Al Dhanhani publishes first story

Young author wins hearts with children’s book ‘Ahmed in the Animal World’
Dubai: With bright eyes full of confidence, nine-year-old Emirati Hamad Adel Al Dhanhani, a fourth-grade student, proudly presented his debut children’s story, Ahmed in the Animal World, Emarat Al Youm reported.
The debut took place during the Fujairah Children’s Book Fair, in a touching moment that combined childlike innocence with a meaningful message: “giving up is not an option.”
Hamad’s story follows a curious young boy who enters a magical world of animals, plants, and nature, learning life lessons by observing how animals play, work, and coexist in harmony. The story emphasises that true happiness comes from effort, responsibility, and the pursuit of dreams, not temporary pleasures or screen time.
Through simple and honest storytelling, the book encourages children to see imagination as a gateway to knowledge and reinforces that even distant dreams are achievable with determination and persistence.
Reflecting on his process, Hamad said: “I began writing during the summer holidays. I would write a few lines each afternoon, pause to think, and sometimes face a blank page. When I didn’t know what to write next, I would ask my mother. She told me: ‘A real writer isn’t afraid when ideas stop. He sits and tries again.’ I followed her advice, and slowly the story grew word by word.”
Hamad’s parents supported him throughout: his father helped organise events and characters, while his mother refined the details, including the title, illustrations, and page layout.
“It felt like my whole family was living the story with me,” he said. “That gave me the motivation to finish it.”
Hamad described his first writing experience as “a real school of patience and perseverance.”
“Writing isn’t just putting words on paper. It’s a journey of reflection. A small idea can become a beautiful story if you hold on to it and don’t give up. A writer reads, edits, and rewrites until the story expresses exactly what they feel.”
He said publishing his first book was not difficult: “In the UAE, we are lucky. Publishing houses encourage children to write. From school to family to publishers, everyone supports us.”
Seeing his name on the cover was “a moment of pride I will never forget.” He believes the UAE’s support for children’s literature helps young dreamers turn imagination into achievement.
“Every child in the UAE can be a writer, as long as they don’t stop trying.”
Hamad showcased and signed copies at the Fujairah Children’s Book Fair, and plans to participate in the Sharjah International Book Fair and the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair later this year.
His father, Adel Al Dhanhani, said: “Hamad didn’t just read; he reflected, asked questions, and imagined beyond the page. We encouraged him to write during summer holidays, discussing the storyline for hours, but he always expressed it in his own words.”
He added: “We wanted his first experience to be real. His mother helped with editing and layout, but he chose the title and illustrations. Selling his first copy at the fair was a proud moment for our whole family, especially when classmates and teachers congratulated him.”
