9-year-old Emirati Hamad Al Dhanhani publishes first story

Young author wins hearts with children’s book ‘Ahmed in the Animal World’

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
The debut took place during the Fujairah Children’s Book Fair
Dubai: With bright eyes full of confidence, nine-year-old Emirati Hamad Adel Al Dhanhani, a fourth-grade student, proudly presented his debut children’s story, Ahmed in the Animal World, Emarat Al Youm reported.

The debut took place during the Fujairah Children’s Book Fair, in a touching moment that combined childlike innocence with a meaningful message: “giving up is not an option.”

A magical journey of learning

Hamad’s story follows a curious young boy who enters a magical world of animals, plants, and nature, learning life lessons by observing how animals play, work, and coexist in harmony. The story emphasises that true happiness comes from effort, responsibility, and the pursuit of dreams, not temporary pleasures or screen time.

Through simple and honest storytelling, the book encourages children to see imagination as a gateway to knowledge and reinforces that even distant dreams are achievable with determination and persistence.

Writing with patience

Reflecting on his process, Hamad said: “I began writing during the summer holidays. I would write a few lines each afternoon, pause to think, and sometimes face a blank page. When I didn’t know what to write next, I would ask my mother. She told me: ‘A real writer isn’t afraid when ideas stop. He sits and tries again.’ I followed her advice, and slowly the story grew word by word.”

Hamad’s parents supported him throughout: his father helped organise events and characters, while his mother refined the details, including the title, illustrations, and page layout.

“It felt like my whole family was living the story with me,” he said. “That gave me the motivation to finish it.”

A lesson in patience and perseverance

Hamad described his first writing experience as “a real school of patience and perseverance.”

“Writing isn’t just putting words on paper. It’s a journey of reflection. A small idea can become a beautiful story if you hold on to it and don’t give up. A writer reads, edits, and rewrites until the story expresses exactly what they feel.”

Publishing made possible in the UAE

He said publishing his first book was not difficult: “In the UAE, we are lucky. Publishing houses encourage children to write. From school to family to publishers, everyone supports us.”

Seeing his name on the cover was “a moment of pride I will never forget.” He believes the UAE’s support for children’s literature helps young dreamers turn imagination into achievement.

“Every child in the UAE can be a writer, as long as they don’t stop trying.”

Hamad showcased and signed copies at the Fujairah Children’s Book Fair, and plans to participate in the Sharjah International Book Fair and the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair later this year.

Family encouragement shapes young writer

His father, Adel Al Dhanhani, said: “Hamad didn’t just read; he reflected, asked questions, and imagined beyond the page. We encouraged him to write during summer holidays, discussing the storyline for hours, but he always expressed it in his own words.”

He added: “We wanted his first experience to be real. His mother helped with editing and layout, but he chose the title and illustrations. Selling his first copy at the fair was a proud moment for our whole family, especially when classmates and teachers congratulated him.”

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
