84-year-old mother of top US news anchor likely 'abducted' from home

Nancy Guthrie, 84, goes missing over the weekend under suspicious circumstances

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother, Nancy (right), is "missing", believed to have been "abducted". The FBI is now involved after police said what they found at the scene is "very concerning".
X

Police in Arizona said Monday they believe the mother of top US news anchor Savannah Guthrie has been kidnapped, after the elderly woman went missing over the weekend under suspicious circumstances.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was reported missing on Sunday from her home in Pima County, local sheriff Chris Nanos told a press conference.

The FBI is now involved in the probe, US media reported.

"She did not leave on her own, we know that," Nanos said Monday, describing the home as a "crime scene."

Later in the day, the sheriff told CBS News: "I believe she was abducted, yes. She didn't walk from there. She didn't go willingly."

He also said there were no suspects yet in the case, and that there was nothing to indicate that Savannah Guthrie's job as a prominent broadcast reporter had anything to do with the crime.

Mobility issues

Nancy Guthrie has mobility issues and is without medication she needs, the sheriff said, pleading for anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward.

She is of "sound mind... The family wants everybody to know this isn't somebody who just wandered off," Nanos told the press conference.

He would not go into detail about what evidence had been discovered at the home, saying only that investigators determined "we do in fact have a crime."

Security cameras at the home were also being examined, he said.

On Sunday, he had said that homicide investigators were a part of the probe.

Savannah Guthrie, 54, is one of the top news personalities in the United States and is co-host of NBC News flagship morning program "Today."

