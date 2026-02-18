GOLD/FOREX
Pakistan have won trophies when Australia exit in the group stage: can history repeat itself?

Three major tournaments, three group exits for Australia and three titles for Pakistan

Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
A win against Namibia is essential to secure a place in the Super 8s
Australia’s early exit from the tournament has once again set social media speculating, especially among Pakistani fans who believe history could be repeating itself.

For many supporters, this is not just about one massive team going home early. It is about a pattern that has appeared before in major ICC events.

Whenever Australia are knocked out in the group stage of a major ICC tournament, Pakistan somehow seem to go on and win the trophy. Let's examine this.

No sport is ever free from superstition. Call it coincidence if you like, but history shows this strange pattern has surfaced more than once. Pakistani fans have once again started connecting the dots and daring to dream.

1992 World Cup

In 1992, Australia lost their first two matches of the tournament. They fought back strongly and won four of their remaining six games but still narrowly missed out on a place in the semi finals. However, the format was a round-robin where all teams played each other once, with the top four advancing to the semi-finals. So yeah, technically they were out of the group stage.

Pakistan, led by Imran Khan, went on to script one of cricket’s greatest stories. They lifted the World Cup for the first time, defeating England in the final and etching their name into history.

2009 T20 World Cup

The pattern resurfaced in 2009. Australia were eliminated in the group stage after Sri Lanka beat them by six wickets.

Pakistan grabbed the moment with both hands. They stormed into the final and, led by captain Younis Khan, beat Sri Lanka to lift their first ever T20 World Cup title. Once again, an early Australian exit was followed by Pakistan celebrating a major ICC trophy.

2017 Champions Trophy

Then came 2017. Australia, who were among the top two teams in the ICC ODI rankings at the time, failed to win a single match in the group stage and were knocked out. South Africa, the other highly ranked side, also exited early.

Pakistan produced a stunning campaign. In the final, they defeated India by 180 runs in one of the most memorable matches in Champions Trophy history. Sarfaraz Ahmed was the captain.

Three major tournaments. Three group stage exits for Australia. Three Fact titles for Pakistan.

Fact check

However, the statistic currently doing the rounds on social media is not completely accurate.

Australia had already suffered a group stage exit in the 2013 Champions Trophy, a tournament that was eventually won by India. They also failed to progress beyond the group phase in earlier editions of the World Cup as well, which were not won by Pakistan.

That said, many fans will consider this as good omen. But only performance will win you titles.

Battle against Namibia

Before thinking about trophies, Pakistan must take care of their immediate challenge. A win against Namibia is essential to secure a place in the Super 8s and keep their campaign alive.

There is no shortcut. The team must deliver on the field.

Can Pakistan respond?

Pakistan’s loss to India drew heavy criticism from former players and supporters. Questions were raised about consistency and decision making under pressure.

However, this side has shown its quality before. In the build up to the tournament, Pakistan recorded strong results, including impressive performances against top opposition. What they need now is belief and execution.

T20 tournaments can change quickly. Momentum can swing after one strong performance. If Pakistan rediscover their rhythm and play fearless cricket, they can go deep into the competition. There are other favourites in the tournament but this is cricket and anything can happen.

History may offer hope. But only performances will decide their fate.

For now, all attention turns to the Namibia clash.

