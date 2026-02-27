How student spending inspired a new business

Innovative discount platform, Nafaa, connects verified students with curated benefits
Canadian University Dubai (CUD) Advertising and Integrated Marketing Communications student, Faissal Bochi, has developed an innovative digital platform to connect UAE students with curated discounts from participating brands. Conceived and executed alongside Faissal’s undergraduate studies, Nafaa exemplifies the intersection of academic study and practical application emerging from the university’s campus incubator.
Drawing on his own experience after moving to Dubai as a student, Faissal observed the active spending patterns within university communities and identified an opportunity to introduce greater structure and visibility to student-oriented benefits.
The concept evolved into Nafaa, a digital platform connecting verified university students with curated offers from participating organizations. Its name, derived from the Arabic word for “benefit” or “value,” reflects its purpose to create meaningful advantages for students while enabling brands to engage with a distinct academic community.
Developed over eight months, the platform matured within CUD’s entrepreneurial environment and startup ecosystem. Access to mentorship, peer collaboration, and the university’s incubator network provided a structured framework for testing theories, refining execution, and building early traction. The application operates through verified student access, offering a streamlined interface that prioritizes clarity, relevance, and mutual value for both students and participating brands.
The same university ecosystem that supported the platform’s development also hosted its public debut earlier this month. Nafaa was officially launched at CUD’s City Walk campus through a curated on-campus experiential activation. The launch brought together verified students from the CUD community and participating brands in an interactive setting designed to introduce the platform in real time.
The activation connected students directly with the curated discounts and offers, while allowing them to explore the application’s features within a structured academic environment. Hosting the launch on campus enabled immediate engagement with the platform’s core audience and allowed observation of interactions, gathering feedback, and assessing early traction among verified users.
Following its campus launch, Faissal is focused on strengthening Nafaa’s partnerships and expanding its reach across GCC markets. As the platform grows, he also intends to involve university students through internships and collaborative roles, ensuring that the initiative continues to evolve within an academic framework.
Reflecting on the experience, he shares, “Building Nafaa while studying allowed me to apply what I learn in real time. The support and feedback from the CUD community helped shape the platform into something practical and sustainable.”
Dr. Khulood Shebib Khansaheb, Assistant Professor at CUD, Incubator Manager, and Faissal’s direct mentor throughout the project, concluded, “The initiative underscores the role of formal mentorship and applied learning in advancing student-led enterprise. Nafaa exemplifies how structured mentoring, alongside applied learning, can support students in transforming ideas into viable ventures.”