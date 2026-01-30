Canadian University Dubai: Shaping talent, start-ups, and the future of work

CUD has introduced minors in Business Administration for both BBA and non-BBA students
At Canadian University Dubai (CUD), education has evolved into a downtown-driven ecosystem where entrepreneurship, AI, sustainability, and innovation are embedded across all programmes. Industry voices are integrated into the classroom, and learning extends beyond campus walls. Located in the heart of Downtown Dubai, CUD is more than a learning facility, it is a hub driving a business movement, shaping talent for the future of work.
This approach has earned CUD sustained recognition, ranking #1 in Dubai for five consecutive years in the QS World University Rankings.
To help students expand their academic profile and boost employability, CUD has introduced minors in Business Administration for both BBA and non-BBA students.
By completing five courses (15 credit hours) alongside their major studies, non-BBA students can gain fundamental business knowledge across management, finance, marketing, economics, and human resources; skills valued across every sector.
Through courses such as Entrepreneurship 2, students work closely with entrepreneurs and industry professionals, gaining insight into how businesses operate and grow in real market conditions.
Assessment focuses on applied projects, venture development, and pitching, helping students build problem-solving skills, understand market dynamics, and apply business thinking to real challenges.
Based in Downtown Dubai, the incubator connects students with mentors, industry networks, and start-up support, enabling them to test, refine, and launch business ideas while still studying.
AI and digital innovation are embedded across all programmes at CUD. The upcoming AI Lab will further strengthen hands-on learning, interdisciplinary collaboration, and applied technology exposure.
CUD alumni across business, technology, creative industries, healthcare, and entrepreneurship reflect the impact of this integrated approach.
Join Canadian University Dubai at the Open House on 8 February, at the City Walk campus, from 12 to 6PM, and discover how CUD is shaping talent, start-ups, and future-ready careers across undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.
