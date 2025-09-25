Dubai’s vision: Building the world’s best city to live in

Dubai: Cities, by their very nature, are reflections of human ambition. They rise from the ground as monuments to progress, as spaces where societies converge to work, innovate, and dream. Yet, in an era where urban life is increasingly complex, shaped by rapid technological shifts, environmental challenges, and global competition, the measure of a city’s greatness is no longer just in its economic strength or skyline. It lies in something far more profound: its ability to provide a fulfilling, meaningful, and sustainable life for its people.

This, at its core, is the vision that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, laid out during the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum held in Dubai on Wednesday. His call was bold and unambiguous: to intensify efforts, raise benchmarks, and ensure Dubai becomes not only the world’s most advanced and beautiful city, but the best city to live in.