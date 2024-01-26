Highlights
- Abu Dhabi leads the list of world’s safest cities with a score of 86.8, followed closely by Taipei, Taiwan.
- The Numbeo Safety Index is a crowd-sourced list that ranks 329 cities using user feedback on questions related to safety, cost of living, pollution and crime. In the latest index, Abu Dhabi scored the highest.
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police has revealed that Abu Dhabi has been ranked first on the world’s safest cities list in 2024, according to online database Numbeo, reflecting the emirate’s global leadership in implementing best security standards, enhancing quality of life for citizens, residents and visitors.
Securing the top spot out of 329 cities globally in the 2024 rankings, Abu Dhabi continues its impressive streak, having maintained the title of the world's safest city since 2017.
This consistent ranking is a testament to the emirate's dedicated efforts in ensuring an exceptional quality of life for all who live and visit there.
8th year in a row
Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Police, explains that the efforts made to support the promotion of community well-being and security contributed to Abu Dhabi being chosen as the safest city in the world for the eighth year in a row.
Abu Dhabi leads the list with a score of 86.8, followed closely by Taipei, Taiwan, with a score of 84.4.
Other cities that made it to the top of the list include Doha, Qatar (84.0), Ajman, (83.5), and Dubai (83.4).
Notably, Ras al-Khaimah, also features in the top ten with a score of 83.3, along with Muscat, Oman (80.2), The Hague (Den Haag), Netherlands (79.8), Bern, Switzerland (79.5), and Munich, Germany.