Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) has announced partial lane closures on the Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road this coming weekend.
The ITC shared the details of the closures on its social media platforms, urging motorists to drive carefully amid the detours.
The two right lanes towards Abu Dhabi will be closed from 10pm Friday, Jan 26, until noon Sunday, Jan 28.
The ITC has urged motorists to drive carefully near road closures, and to abide by traffic regulations in order to ensure the safety of all road users.