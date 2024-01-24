Modern heritage sites

The first set of modern heritage sites, now under immediate and unconditional protection, was officially registered by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi.

The unveiling of the Modern Heritage Building Plaque programme marks a pivotal moment in acknowledging the importance of these sites to the community and the responsibility shared in ensuring their preservation for future generations.

60 Number of modern heritage sites identified across Abu Dhabi for conservation

The initiative is a key element of DCT Abu Dhabi’s Modern Heritage Conservation Initiative, which has identified over 60 modern heritage sites across the emirate for conservation.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak and Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, the Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, speaks during the recognition ceremony at the iconic Cultural Foundation. Image Credit: DCT - Abu Dhabi

The recognition ceremony, hosted at the iconic Cultural Foundation, was graced by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak and Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, along with dignitaries from various government departments and owners of both private and public modern heritage sites.

“The buildings we have recognised today form an integral part of Abu Dhabi’s cultural tapestry and urban identity,” said Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak.

“Their preservation is a collective responsibility that we bear, ensuring that the story of Abu Dhabi’s evolution is told to future generations.”

Adding to this, Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani highlighted: “Our Modern Heritage Conservation Initiative is a commitment to protect and celebrate Abu Dhabi’s unique and historically significant urban landmarks.

“The plaque programme will not only drive community engagement and education but will also contribute to Abu Dhabi’s stature as a cultural hub. Each plaque is a reminder to appreciate the distinctive elements that define our city.”

Landmark

Among the first to be adorned with the commemorative plaque is the Cultural Foundation, a landmark registered in Abu Dhabi’s Public Register for its cultural significance.

The plaques will adorn various types of structures, including hospitals, theaters, schools, mosques, parks, hotels, markets, and commercial buildings, acknowledging their role in the emirate’s cultural heritage.