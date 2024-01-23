Abu Dhabi: Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi Airports, and Abu Dhabi Food Hub – KEZAD, signed a tri-party memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly establish an origin-to-destination perishable air corridor known as the ‘Fresh Corridor 2.0’. The initiative will support the diversification of food sources, develop new trade corridors and enhance the choice and variety of products available for regional consumers.
“This MoU sets a framework for Abu Dhabi’s food trade enablers to position the UAE as a key node in global food supply chains. The partners, together, aim to establish a strong ecosystem for food trading and investment, which includes advanced infrastructure, access to regional consumer markets, and reliable logistics and connectivity worldwide,” the joint statement said.
“The agreement strengthens the integrated offering of Abu Dhabi through collaborative efforts by the three parties that involves an exchange of knowledge and expertise in handling, storage and logistics, food safety, and hygiene as part of the trading process. Furthermore, the partnership is dedicated to addressing the evolving demands of the food trade by liaising with government stakeholders, relevant facilitators, and key contributors from the food ecosystem thus ensuring a seamless trade.”
Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Airways said: “Etihad Cargo customers will benefit from the expanded infrastructure as a strategic hub in the Middle East to the rest of the world.”
Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Interim CEO, Abu Dhabi Airports said: “The launch of the Fresh Corridor 2.0 will encourage 2-way food trade between the UAE and the rest of the world bringing food products into the UAE but also taking our “Made in the UAE” products to the world in a bold step towards diversification and growth of imports and exports”.
Suresh Vaidhyanathan, Chief Executive Officer, Abu Dhabi Food Hub, said: “We are excited to support the global food players in accessing the regional consumer markets with integrated supply chain solutions and incorporating the most recent technologies and further be a key enabler in food trade diversification and UAE’s Food Security Agenda.”
“This partnership seeks to offer solutions that meet the demands of the global food trade industry and result in the effective management of the global supply chain and logistics,” the joint statement added.