Homes 4 Life Real Estate ranked 3rd best performer at EMAAR Annual Broker Awards 2025

The achievement highlights its commitment to service, insight, and long-term value
Dubai: Homes 4 Life Real Estate proudly announces its recognition as the 3rd Best Performing Brokerage of 2025 at the prestigious EMAAR Annual Broker Awards 2025.
The grand ceremony was held at the luxurious Armani Hotel Dubai, located within the iconic Burj Khalifa in Downtown Dubai, bringing together the top real estate brokerages across the emirate.
The annual awards celebrated the Top 20 brokers across Dubai, acknowledging their outstanding contributions, sales performance, and consistent excellence throughout the year.
Among these distinguished industry leaders, Homes 4 Life Real Estate secured the 3rd position, marking a significant milestone and reinforcing its strong market presence in Dubai’s highly competitive real estate landscape.
This achievement reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service, strategic market insights, and long-term value to its clients and investors.
Over the past year, Homes 4 Life Real Estate has demonstrated consistent growth, particularly in premium developments and high-performing communities, aligning closely with the evolving demands of both local and international investors.
Commenting on the recognition, Jai Sajnani, Managing Partner of Homes 4 Life Real Estate, said: “EMAAR has always been close to my heart. Not only because it is always my first choice to sell, but the ideology of EMAAR completely resonates with what I love to offer my clients. You talk about appreciation, returns, community, lifestyle or branded luxury, EMAAR certainly has it all.”
Adding to this, Pulkkit Sharma, Business Partner at Homes 4 Life Real Estate, shared: “The way EMAAR has laid the foundation of Dubai Real Estate is truly exemplary. Globally and locally investors are smart, and they know the value of investing in EMAAR, thus for us, it is only a matter of communicating our clients in the right way to ensure we sell, and reach to the top.”
Being ranked among the top performers at an event of such scale further highlights Homes 4 Life Real Estate’s strong partnership with leading developers and its ability to consistently deliver results in a dynamic market.
The moment was made even more memorable as the company’s name was illuminated on the façade of the Burj Khalifa, symbolizing excellence, recognition, and industry leadership.
As Dubai’s real estate sector continues to thrive, Homes 4 Life Real Estate remains committed to setting new benchmarks in performance, client satisfaction, and market expertise, while strengthening its position as one of the leading brokerage firms in the region.