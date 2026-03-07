GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe

Why the ICC rejected former Philippine president Duterte’s appeal for interim release

Judges say defence failed to present new medical evidence

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte seen on a screen in the courtroom during his first appearance before the International Criminal Court on charge of crimes against humanity over his deadly crackdown on narcotics, in The Hague
Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte seen on a screen in the courtroom during his first appearance before the International Criminal Court on charge of crimes against humanity over his deadly crackdown on narcotics, in The Hague
AFP-PETER DEJONG

Dubai: The Appeals Chamber of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has rejected an appeal by former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte seeking interim release, ruling that there were no new circumstances to justify letting him out of detention.

Judges have upheld an earlier decision by Pre-Trial Chamber I to keep Duterte in ICC custody while judges decide whether the case against him proceeds to trial.

“The Pre‑Trial Chamber found, inter alia, that there were no new or changed circumstances requiring the modification of its prior ruling on the existence of the risks under article 58(1)(b) of the Statute, and remanded Mr. Duterte in detention,” said the ICC.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

What the defence appealed

Duterte’s lawyers have based their appeal on a single argument that the lower chamber had “disregarded a report” submitted by the defence about his health condition.

They have claimed that the judges have “erred in fact and in law, and abused its discretion” because it came from a party involved in the case. 

According to the defence, this affected the decision to keep Duterte in detention.

Why the court rejected it

The Appeals Chamber has rejected the argument, saying the report did not contain any new or updated medical information about Duterte.

“The two medical practitioners selected by the defence did not conduct any new examination of Mr. Duterte,” stated the ICC.

While the court has acknowledged that expert medical reports can help judges understand the former president’s health condition, it has stressed that the assessment of the risk factors “is a legal determination to be made by the Pre-Trial Chamber that does not require any assistance of medical practitioners.”

Why is Duterte detained

Duterte is suspected of crimes against humanity, including murder and attempted murder, allegedly committed during his government’s anti-drug campaign in the Philippines.

Prosecutors have noted that the crimes were part of a widespread and systematic attack against civilians during the country’s controversial “war on drugs” between November 2011 and March 2019.

Key timeline of the case

At the request of ICC prosecutors, judges have issued a secret arrest warrant for Duterte on March 7, 2025. It was made public a few days later on March 11, 2025.

On March 12, 2025, the former president has been surrendered to the ICC and has first appeared before the court on March 14, 2025.

Meanwhile, the confirmation of charges hearing has taken place from February 23 to 27 this year. Judges are expected to decide next whether the case moves forward.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
Show More
Related Topics:
Philippines

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Fans wave India's national flag before the start of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between India and West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 1, 2026.

T20 World Cup achieves record milestone

2m read
India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between India and West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 1, 2026.

Seeing so much love means a lot: Samson thanks fans

1m read
India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between India and West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 1, 2026.

Sanju Samson switches off phone, social media

2m read
Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte appears in a video-conference as he skipped an in-person attendance during the initial hearing at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

ICC to begin pre-trial hearing for Philippines' Duterte

3m read