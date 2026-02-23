GOLD/FOREX
ICC to begin pre-trial hearing for Philippines' Duterte

Former strongman faces ICC hearing over deadly anti-drug campaign

AFP
Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte appears in a video-conference as he skipped an in-person attendance during the initial hearing at the International Criminal Court (ICC).
The International Criminal Court will begin a hearing on Monday to decide whether former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte should stand trial for crimes against humanity linked to his deadly anti‑drug crackdown.

The "confirmation of charges" hearing, taking place over four days, will determine whether there is enough evidence against Duterte to proceed to a trial.

The 80-year-old will not be present at the hearing in The Hague after the court granted a defence request to waive his right to appear, despite judges ruling that he was fit to take part.

Following the hearing, the judges will have 60 days to issue a written decision.

ICC prosecutors have charged Duterte with three counts of crimes against humanity, alleging his involvement in at least 76 murders between 2013 and 2018.

The true number of killings during his campaign in the Philippines is thought to be in the thousands, and lawyers for the victims have argued that a full trial could encourage many more families to come forward.

Duterte, who was president from 2016 to 2022, was arrested in Manila in March last year, flown to the Netherlands and has since been held at the ICC's detention unit at Scheveningen Prison.

He followed his initial hearing three days later by video link, appearing dazed and frail and barely speaking.

The first of three counts against Duterte concerns his alleged involvement as a co-perpetrator in 19 murders carried out between 2013 and 2016 while he was mayor of Davao City.

- 'War on drugs' -

The second relates to 14 murders of so-called "High Value Targets" in 2016 and 2017 when he was president.

The third charge covers 43 murders committed during "clearance" operations of lower-level alleged drug users or pushers across the Philippines between 2016 and 2018.

Duterte denies the charges, his lawyer Nicholas Kaufman told journalists ahead of the hearing.

Human Rights Watch said the hearing beginning Monday was "a critical step in ensuring justice for victims of the Philippines' 'war on drugs'".

The case comes with the ICC facing intense political pressure, including two rounds of US sanctions imposed since June 2025.

The Philippines left the ICC in 2019, on Duterte's instructions, but the court has ruled that it still has jurisdiction over alleged crimes committed there between 2011 and 2019.

The defence has appealed the ruling, with a decision still pending.

Duterte, the first Asian former head of state to appear before the ICC, remains hugely popular in the Philippines, where many favoured his tough approach to crime.

Two demonstrations have been registered for Monday in The Hague -- one in support of Duterte and another in support of the victims.

