Red Velvet's Wendy reveals why she refused to record K-Pop Demon Hunters Golden: 'Almost passed out...'

The film has now become a global sensation and even making Netflix box office history
Red Velvet’s Wendy is about to shake things up on MBC’s Where is My Home and she’s coming clean about why she didn’t touch the mega-OST Golden from the smash-hit animated film K-pop Demon Hunters. Spoiler: it wasn’t for lack of trying.
On the episode, Wendy teams up with singer Lee Suk Hoon and comedian Yang Se Hyung to explore Seoul’s hottest “K-pop districts” and prime real estate zones—basically the neighborhoods surrounding entertainment agency HQs that have turned into tourist hotspots thanks to the global K-pop boom (and yes, K-pop Demon Hunters mania).
In the studio, model and MC Joo Woo Jae can’t hide his inner Reveluv. The self-proclaimed longtime fan confesses he owns all of Red Velvet’s CDs and streams every track, leaving Wendy grinning.
But when it comes to Golden, Wendy doesn’t sugarcoat it: “I practised the song at home, but the pitch was so high, I almost passed out. I didn’t want to do it unless I could deliver a perfect live version, so I didn’t record a video.”
Golden is the first female K-pop-related song ever to hit No. 1. Talk about making history and breaking ceilings in style. It is performed by Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, who bring to life the fictional K-pop girl group Huntr/x in the film. Moreover, the film Kpop Demon Hunters soared to No. 1 on Netflix, and also became a box-office hit crossing $16 million and more.
