GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Red Velvet's Wendy reveals why she refused to record K-Pop Demon Hunters Golden: 'Almost passed out...'

The film has now become a global sensation and even making Netflix box office history

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Red Velvet's Wendy reveals why she refused to record K-Pop Demon Hunters Golden: 'Almost passed out...'

Red Velvet’s Wendy is about to shake things up on MBC’s Where is My Home and she’s coming clean about why she didn’t touch the mega-OST Golden from the smash-hit animated film K-pop Demon Hunters. Spoiler: it wasn’t for lack of trying.

On the episode, Wendy teams up with singer Lee Suk Hoon and comedian Yang Se Hyung to explore Seoul’s hottest “K-pop districts” and prime real estate zones—basically the neighborhoods surrounding entertainment agency HQs that have turned into tourist hotspots thanks to the global K-pop boom (and yes, K-pop Demon Hunters mania).

 In the studio, model and MC Joo Woo Jae can’t hide his inner Reveluv. The self-proclaimed longtime fan confesses he owns all of Red Velvet’s CDs and streams every track, leaving Wendy grinning.

 But when it comes to Golden, Wendy doesn’t sugarcoat it: “I practised the song at home, but the pitch was so high, I almost passed out. I didn’t want to do it unless I could deliver a perfect live version, so I didn’t record a video.”

 Golden is the first female K-pop-related song ever to hit No. 1. Talk about making history and breaking ceilings in style. It is performed by Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, who bring to life the fictional K-pop girl group Huntr/x in the film. Moreover, the film Kpop Demon Hunters soared to No. 1 on Netflix, and also became a box-office hit crossing $16 million and more.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The fan-art found a deep love and appreciation on Instagram and was widely shared.

KPop Demons meet Labubus: Crossover sparks frenzy

2m read
TikTok users enjoy fashion, and even find workouts matching the songs.

KPop Demon Hunters: A gym culture revolution

2m read
Maggie Kang, Ji-Young Yoo, Arden Cho, May Hong and Chris Appelhans at the Netflix's "KPop Demon Hunters special screening.

Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters: Who is behind the magic?

5m read
KPop Demon Hunters's soundtrack has been making history ever since its release.

KPop Demon Hunters Golden track hits No.1

2m read